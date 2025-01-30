The Big Mac index showed that the hryvnia is one of the most undervalued currencies in the world

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 75920 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 95143 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107163 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110132 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130336 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103565 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134512 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103739 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113412 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116977 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Broadcast
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102623 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 52008 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118378 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 57460 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112973 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 75920 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130336 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134512 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166420 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156213 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 22724 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 26322 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112973 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118378 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139963 views
The Big Mac index showed that the hryvnia is one of the most undervalued currencies in the world

The Big Mac index showed that the hryvnia is one of the most undervalued currencies in the world

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25398 views

According to the Big Mac index, the hryvnia is undervalued by 50.7% and should be worth 20.73 UAH to the dollar instead of 42.0. Ukraine ranked sixth among the world's most undervalued currencies.

According to the Big Mac index, the hryvnia should have been 20.73 UAH/USD, which is 50.7% lower than the actual level of 42.0 UAH/USD. Ukraine ranks sixth from the bottom among the most undervalued currencies.

Written by UNN with reference to The Economist.

The Ukrainian hryvnia has been ranked sixth from the bottom among the world's most undervalued currencies according to the updated Big Mac index. According to the publication, the cost of a Big Mac in Ukraine is 120 hryvnias, while in the United States it is 5.79 dollars. 

This means that the hryvnia is undervalued by 50.7% compared to the actual exchange rate of 42.0 UAH/USD. At the same time, according to purchasing power parity, the exchange rate should have been 20.73 UAH/USD.

Undervalued currencies as of January 2025:

  • Taiwanese currency (-58.8%);
  • Indonesia (-56.2%);
  • India (-54.8%);
  • Egypt (-53.6%);
  • SOUTH AFRICA (-52.0%).

Revalued currencies as of January 2025:

Swiss franc (by 38%);

Argentine peso (by 20.1%);

Uruguayan peso (by 19.3%);

Norwegian krone (up 15.3%);

euros (up 2.8%);

columns of Costa Rica (by 1.9%).

Recall 

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.9294 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 9 kopecks, UNN reports, citing NBU data.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
argentinaArgentina
switzerlandSwitzerland
norwayNorway
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

