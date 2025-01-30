The Association of Carriers is against stopping minibuses during the alarm: they explained why

Stopping public transportation during an air raid puts people in danger, as large crowds form at major transportation hubs. This opinion was expressed by Ihor Moiseenko, chairman of the Association of Carriers of Kyiv and Kyiv Region, to UNN.

"We have repeatedly appealed to KCMA and KCSA (about the inexpediency of stopping public transport during air alerts - ed.) I mean, my personal position is that stopping public transport, stopping a taxi, does not remove any danger, but rather puts people in danger. Because during an alarm, we make large crowds of people at major transportation hubs. We all know that no one goes to the shelter," Moiseenko said.

As an example, he cited the situation at the Pochayna metro station during the alarm.

There were moments when 2-3 thousand people gathered at the Pochayna metro station at the same time, waiting for transport, and because of this decision, they were exposed to danger - Mr. Moiseenko noted.

He believes that stopping public transportation during an air raid creates great inconvenience for people.

"And the most important thing is that under the banners, flags, and the fact that we want to protect people, we are putting them in danger. Because when a bus is in motion and, God forbid, something falls, it can hit one bus, and when something happens at a major transportation hub, thousands of people are in danger," Moiseenko said.

He also commented on the situation with booking private minibus drivers.

"It's a very big problem. At first, we managed to book a small number of drivers until the middle of summer. Now they have made changes again and all drivers are booked until February 28. Therefore, many drivers who were already booked have already warned that from March 1 they will wait for the situation to change so as not to be mobilized. It's not like that in Kyiv yet, but in the regional centers there are checkpoints at all exits and exits, which are quite strict in taking everyone away and checking them," said Moiseenko.

Addendum

On January 29, Mykola Povoroznyk, the first deputy head of the KCSA, said that it was necessary to appeal to the patrol police and the Ministry of Community Development to influence private carriers to comply with the decisions of the Kyiv Defense Council to stop public transport during air alert.

The head of the KCMA, Timur Tkachenko, emphasized that if the decision to stop public transport during air raids in Kyiv were fully implemented and private transport was also stopped, then it would make sense. However, now it is necessary to reconsider this decision and find the optimal option.

Earlier, Tkachenko said that in the near future the capital plans to solve the issue of public transportation during alarms.