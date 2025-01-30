The Association of Carriers is against stopping minibuses during the alarm: they explained why

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 75797 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 95064 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107150 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110119 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130318 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103563 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134502 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103738 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113412 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116977 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102609 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 51916 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118362 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 57368 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112952 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 75797 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130318 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134502 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166412 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156203 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 22670 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 26287 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112952 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118362 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139960 views
The Association of Carriers is against stopping minibuses during the alarm: they explained why

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114529 views

The head of the Kyiv Carriers Association said that stopping transport during an alarm creates a dangerous crowd. Thousands of passengers gather at transport hubs, which increases the risks.

Stopping public transportation during an air raid puts people in danger, as large crowds form at major transportation hubs. This opinion was expressed by Ihor Moiseenko, chairman of the Association of Carriers of Kyiv and Kyiv Region, to UNN.

"We have repeatedly appealed to KCMA and KCSA (about the inexpediency of stopping public transport during air alerts - ed.) I mean, my personal position is that stopping public transport, stopping a taxi, does not remove any danger, but rather puts people in danger. Because during an alarm, we make large crowds of people at major transportation hubs. We all know that no one goes to the shelter," Moiseenko said.

As an example, he cited the situation at the Pochayna metro station during the alarm.

There were moments when 2-3 thousand people gathered at the Pochayna metro station at the same time, waiting for transport, and because of this decision, they were exposed to danger

- Mr. Moiseenko noted.

He believes that stopping public transportation during an air raid creates great inconvenience for people.

"And the most important thing is that under the banners, flags, and the fact that we want to protect people, we are putting them in danger. Because when a bus is in motion and, God forbid, something falls, it can hit one bus, and when something happens at a major transportation hub, thousands of people are in danger," Moiseenko said.

No forecasts of power outages due to cold weather - Ukrenergo30.01.25, 13:09 • 104219 views

He also commented on the situation with booking private minibus drivers.

"It's a very big problem. At first, we managed to book a small number of drivers until the middle of summer. Now they have made changes again and all drivers are booked until February 28. Therefore, many drivers who were already booked have already warned that from March 1 they will wait for the situation to change so as not to be mobilized. It's not like that in Kyiv yet, but in the regional centers there are checkpoints at all exits and exits, which are quite strict in taking everyone away and checking them," said Moiseenko.

Addendum

On January 29, Mykola Povoroznyk, the first deputy head of the KCSA, said that it was necessary to appeal to the patrol police and the Ministry of Community Development to influence private carriers to comply with the decisions of the Kyiv Defense Council to stop public transport during air alert.

The head of the KCMA, Timur Tkachenko, emphasized that if the decision to stop public transport during air raids in Kyiv were fully implemented and private transport was also stopped, then it would make sense. However, now it is necessary to reconsider this decision and find the optimal option.

Earlier, Tkachenko said that in the near future the capital plans to solve the issue of public transportation during alarms. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyKyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
kyivKyiv

