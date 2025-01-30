No forecasts of power outages due to cold weather - Ukrenergo

There are no forecasts of power supply restrictions due to the cold snap, Ukrenergo said on Thursday, refuting unreliable information about possible power outages, UNN reports.

Details

The company pointed out that some media and telegram channels today spread information about the threat of forced power outages next week. These messages, as noted, called the source of the threat "a significant cold snap predicted by weather forecasters throughout Ukraine.

NPC Ukrenergo refutes this information, as there are currently no forecasts of power supply restrictions. The predicted level of temperature drop will not cause significant problems and will not necessitate the use of restrictive measures. The situation in the Ukrainian power system remains stable. Power engineers are working on all scenarios, including in case of a sharp drop in air temperature - Ukrenergo emphasized.

The company emphasized that the only reason for the forced outages has always been the destruction of energy infrastructure as a result of Russian missile and drone attacks.

"Please trust only official sources of information and heed the recommendations of power engineers," the NPC said.

Addendum

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption has decreased today due to sunny weather and high productivity of domestic solar power plants in several regions, while emergency repair works at power facilities continue.