The Appeals Chamber of the HACC left Stefanishyna’s bail unchanged at UAH 6 million

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the preventive measure imposed on former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna in the form of bail amounting to UAH 6 million. This was reported by UNN, citing the press service of the HACC Appeals Chamber.

Details

On August 20, a panel of judges of the HACC Appeals Chamber considered the defense's appeals against the ruling of the HACC investigating judge dated August 6, 2026, by which the former government official was placed under the preventive measure of UAH 6 million bail.

Following the review, the defense appeals were dismissed, and the decision of the court of first instance was left unchanged.

The court noted that the bail had already been paid. The suspect was also subject to a number of procedural obligations. In particular, she must appear when summoned by detectives, the prosecutor, or the court; report any change of residence; and refrain from communicating with a specified group of persons.

According to the investigation, the former deputy prime minister is suspected of illicit enrichment and declaring inaccurate information. The allegations concern criminal offenses provided for in Part 2 of Article 366-2 and Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The decision of the HACC Appeals Chamber took effect upon its announcement and is not subject to cassation appeal.

Let us remind you

Former Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna was placed under a preventive measure in the form of bail amounting to UAH 6 million. The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office explained that the former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice is suspected in a case involving illicit enrichment of UAH 13.9 million.