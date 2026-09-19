The 2026 Asian Games will begin in Japan, with athletes from 45 countries competing for medals

The 20th Asian Games, one of the world’s largest multisport events, will officially begin in Nagoya, Japan, on September 19. The competition will run through October 4 and bring together athletes from 45 countries and territories across Asia, The Times of India reports, writes UNN.

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The opening ceremony will take place at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya. For Japan, these will be the first Asian Games in 32 years—the country last hosted them in Hiroshima in 1994.

The 2026 Asian Games programme includes 43 sports. Some competitions, including football, basketball and cricket, began before the official opening ceremony.

The Games will last 16 days

The competitions will be held primarily in Nagoya and Aichi Prefecture, although some tournaments will also be hosted by other regions of Japan.

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The disciplines include both traditional Olympic sports—athletics, swimming, boxing, wrestling, gymnastics and team sports—and disciplines popular in Asia.

The hockey tournaments will be of particular importance. The winners of the men’s and women’s competitions will receive direct qualification spots for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The previous Asian Games were held in Hangzhou, China, in 2023. The current Games will be the 20th in history and will conclude on October 4.

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