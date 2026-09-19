Kane broke a Bundesliga record that had stood for nearly 50 years

Bayern forward Harry Kane scored his 100th and 101st Bundesliga goals in the match against Union, setting a unique record in the history of the German championship by becoming the fastest footballer to score more than 100 goals in the fewest matches, reports UNN.

Details

In the fourth round of the Bundesliga, Munich's Bayern faced Berlin's Union. The match ended in favor of the Munich side, who thrashed the Berlin team 7:0, with Harry Kane scoring twice.

These two goals allowed the Englishman to set a unique record — Kane became the fastest footballer in Bundesliga history to score 100 goals, achieving it in just 98 matches.

The previous record, which had stood for 49 years, belonged to Dieter Müller, who needed 129 games to score 100 goals.

Lately, we had been winning and scoring, but we had not managed to reach the highest level. Today, it was important to finally play like this, especially right before the international break. I am very proud to have scored 101 Bundesliga goals so quickly. I enjoyed every second. Playing with Michael Olise, Luis Díaz and Jamal Musiala, I know the chances will come. Thank you to the team and the club; having statistics like these is wonderful. Let’s keep it up — Kane said after the game.

It should be noted that Kane joined Bayern from English club Tottenham in August 2023 for €115 million.

Reminder

Bayern striker Harry Kane broke Cristiano Ronaldo's and Erling Haaland's record for scoring 100 goals for clubs in Europe's top five leagues. This happened in the fifth-round Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen (4:0).