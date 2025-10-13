The 2025 Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded for explaining innovative economic growth

$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
10:34 AM • 3930 views
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changed
10:25 AM • 12534 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
10:13 AM • 14009 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body
09:37 AM • 11543 views
The EU approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine: decided to reduce or abolish duties on a number of agricultural products
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 21237 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
07:59 AM • 14876 views
Nighttime "cotton" in Crimea: SBU and SSO drones hit an oil terminal and a number of power substationsVideo
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 27570 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
07:11 AM • 17353 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, emergency blackouts affected 7 regions
06:07 AM • 14664 views
Gold hits record high amid renewed US-China tensions
October 13, 04:29 AM • 19018 views
"An evening of tears, an evening of joy": Netanyahu declared victory in the war but warned of challenges
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
5.2m/s
61%
750mm
Popular news
Trump becomes one of the largest private Bitcoin holders in the US - ForbesOctober 13, 01:52 AM • 31276 views
Financial incentives don't work: Russia cannot compensate for losses in the war against Ukraine - ISWOctober 13, 02:25 AM • 22094 views
Enemy losses per day: over a thousand soldiers, 3 tanks and 21 artillery systems will no longer help the RussiansOctober 13, 04:14 AM • 25250 views
Odesa region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: there is one injured and large-scale firesPhotoVideo05:19 AM • 38864 views
"A New Beginning": Trump Declares End of War in Gaza08:38 AM • 10134 views
Publications
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year10:25 AM • 12541 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body10:13 AM • 14012 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 21240 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 27572 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 72589 views
Actual people
Kaya Kallas
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
China
Israel
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 36570 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 68292 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 71532 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 72597 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 138649 views
Actual
Facebook
Financial Times
The Guardian
Fox News
Shahed-136

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded for explaining innovative economic growth

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the 2025 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt. They were recognized for explaining innovative economic growth.

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded for explaining innovative economic growth

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel for 2025 to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt "for explaining innovative economic growth," the Nobel Committee announced on October 13, UNN reports.

Details

One half of the prize will be awarded to Mokyr "for identifying the prerequisites for sustained growth through technological progress," and the other half jointly to Aghion and Howitt "for their theory of sustained growth through creative destruction."

As noted, "over the past two centuries, for the first time in history, the world has seen sustained economic growth; this has lifted a vast number of people out of poverty and laid the foundation for our prosperity." This year's laureates in economic sciences, Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt, as stated, explain how innovation provides the impetus for further progress.

"What creates sustained economic growth? This year's laureates used different methods to answer this question. Through his research in economic history, Joel Mokyr, who received the 2025 Prize in Economic Sciences, demonstrated that a continuous flow of useful knowledge is necessary. (...) The 2025 laureates in economic sciences, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt, investigated the mechanisms of sustained growth," the committee said.

The 2025 laureates in economic sciences, it is reported, have taught that sustained growth cannot be taken for granted.

Economic stagnation, not growth, has been the norm for most of human history.

"Their work shows that we must be aware of and counteract threats to continued growth. These threats can come from a few companies being allowed to dominate the market, restrictions on academic freedom, the expansion of knowledge regionally rather than globally, and blocking by potentially disadvantaged groups. If we fail to respond to these threats, the machine that gave us sustained growth, creative destruction, may stop working – and we will again have to get used to stagnation. We can avoid this if we heed the vital conclusions of the laureates," the statement reads.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate dedicated award to Donald Trump11.10.25, 03:10 • 12784 views

Julia Shramko

Economy