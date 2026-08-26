The bail of 20 million hryvnias for Iryna Mudra has still not been paid

$44.670.0352.090.07
ukenru
11:45 AM • 10431 views
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhoto
08:38 AM • 20555 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 32518 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 19503 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
Exclusive
07:05 AM • 25932 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
August 26, 05:39 AM • 24667 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
August 26, 04:52 AM • 28672 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
August 26, 04:28 AM • 23660 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 19388 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13359 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+24°
2m/s
53%
752mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on August 26 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 26, 04:00 AM • 8138 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 26759 views
Major fire blocked traffic on one street in KyivPhotoAugust 26, 05:32 AM • 11917 views
Navigation without GPS, new altitudes and launch methods: Fire Point explained what strike UAVs will be like in 2027VideoAugust 26, 06:00 AM • 25273 views
The image of a "victim of the system" for a defendant in a medical negligence case: the public strategy of an Odrex doctorPhotoAugust 26, 06:30 AM • 20197 views
Publications
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhoto11:45 AM • 10421 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 32510 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
Exclusive
07:05 AM • 25925 views
The image of a "victim of the system" for a defendant in a medical negligence case: the public strategy of an Odrex doctorPhotoAugust 26, 06:30 AM • 20648 views
Navigation without GPS, new altitudes and launch methods: Fire Point explained what strike UAVs will be like in 2027VideoAugust 26, 06:00 AM • 25738 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Ratcliffe
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Donald Trump
Iryna Terekh
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 27184 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 29974 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 32598 views
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 69188 views
Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementiaPhotoAugust 25, 12:05 AM • 69395 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Film
Financial Times
The Washington Post

The bail of 20 million hryvnias for Iryna Mudra has still not been paid

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1040 views

The HACC reported that bail for Iryna Mudra, the former deputy head of the Office of the President, has not yet been paid. The court set it at 20 million hryvnias.

The bail of 20 million hryvnias for Iryna Mudra has still not been paid

As of now, the Higher Anti-Corruption Court has not received the bail funds for former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra. The HACC press service told UNN specifically about this.

Details

According to the press service, the money to be deposited as bail for Iryna Mudra had not been received by the HACC as of now.

The amount of bail set by the court for Iryna Mudra is UAH 20 million.

To recap

Former official Iryna Mudra said that she would try to raise UAH 20 million in bail with the help of friends and acquaintances. The HACC ordered her detention with the option of bail.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Iryna Mudra
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine