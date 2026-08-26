The bail of 20 million hryvnias for Iryna Mudra has still not been paid

As of now, the Higher Anti-Corruption Court has not received the bail funds for former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra. The HACC press service told UNN specifically about this.

Details

According to the press service, the money to be deposited as bail for Iryna Mudra had not been received by the HACC as of now.

The amount of bail set by the court for Iryna Mudra is UAH 20 million.

To recap

Former official Iryna Mudra said that she would try to raise UAH 20 million in bail with the help of friends and acquaintances. The HACC ordered her detention with the option of bail.