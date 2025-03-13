Tesla warns Trump about the risks of a trade war for US exporters
Tesla has expressed concern to the Trump administration about potential damage to American exporters from a trade war and economic countermeasures. The company fears rising costs and loss of competitiveness.
Electric car manufacturer Tesla has appealed to Donald Trump's administration with a warning about the possible consequences of US trade policy. This is reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.
In the letter, the company expressed concern that the trade war could lead to economic retaliation from other countries, which would harm American exporters, including Tesla.
It was noted that the company supports the principles of fair trade, but emphasizes the risks of a disproportionate impact of the relevant sanctions on American enterprises. Tesla is particularly concerned about the increase in production costs in the United States, which may negatively affect the competitiveness of its products.
The letter remained unsigned. According to the source, Tesla employees fear possible consequences, including layoffs.
Pressure on Tesla is mounting amid Elon Musk's political activity. His support for Donald Trump has provoked mixed reactions, which has already led to a decrease in the company's market value and a boycott of its products among certain consumers.
Recently, Donald Trump bought a new Tesla to show his support for Elon Musk's electric car company. Musk himself helped Trump choose a car on the driveway to the White House. The US President's choice fell on a shiny red Model S sedan.
