Tesla officially unveiled the six-seater Model YL

Tesla has officially unveiled the Model YL in China, a new, larger 6-seater Model Y, writes UNN with reference to Electrek.

Details

The price starts from 339,000 Chinese yuan, which is equivalent to approximately 47,000 US dollars. This is approximately 3,600 US dollars more expensive than the Model Y Long Range AWD in China.

The CLTC cycle range is 751 km, which usually provides a longer range than WLTP and EPA standards.

For comparison, the larger version achieves approximately the same range as the smaller Model Y Long Range AWD due to a larger battery pack.

Last month, the first technical specifications and dimensions were published, confirming an increase in length by approximately 180 mm, height by approximately 24 mm, and wheelbase by 150 mm.

Tesla has now confirmed several additional features, including a trunk volume of up to 2539 liters and electric armrests on the second-row seats.

The automaker plans to start deliveries in September.

"The price is quite reasonable compared to the current Tesla lineup, making the upgrade relatively affordable. However, it is significantly more expensive than other 6-seater all-electric SUVs in China, such as the Onvo L90, which is about $8,000 cheaper," the publication notes.

