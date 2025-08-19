Tesla officially unveiled the six-seater Model YL

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
05:19 AM • 8058 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 27787 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 48479 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 33227 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 28500 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 36141 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 88425 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 50428 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 85076 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 48375 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Meeting of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders concluded - White House
August 18, 09:48 PM • 20873 views
And let the whole world wait: Trump called Putin during White House talks - Axios
August 18, 09:50 PM • 11651 views
Kyiv rejected any deal involving territorial concessions to Russia – Financial Times
August 18, 10:11 PM • 30672 views
The issue of Zelenskyy's and Putin's meeting has been resolved - Macron
02:36 AM • 6294 views
Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of him
02:57 AM • 11339 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions
06:55 AM • 646 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support
04:47 AM • 3876 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 50428 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened
August 18, 10:51 AM • 125059 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club
05:54 AM • 5480 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raised
August 18, 05:45 PM • 19979 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid
August 17, 11:21 AM • 79601 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly
August 17, 07:47 AM • 70834 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond park
August 16, 07:05 AM • 103407 views
Tesla officially unveiled the six-seater Model YL

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1238 views

Tesla officially unveiled the new 6-seater Model YL in China. Its price starts from 339,000 Chinese yuan, and deliveries will begin in September.

Tesla officially unveiled the six-seater Model YL

Tesla has officially unveiled the Model YL in China, a new, larger 6-seater Model Y, writes UNN with reference to Electrek.

Details

The price starts from 339,000 Chinese yuan, which is equivalent to approximately 47,000 US dollars. This is approximately 3,600 US dollars more expensive than the Model Y Long Range AWD in China.

The CLTC cycle range is 751 km, which usually provides a longer range than WLTP and EPA standards.

For comparison, the larger version achieves approximately the same range as the smaller Model Y Long Range AWD due to a larger battery pack.

Last month, the first technical specifications and dimensions were published, confirming an increase in length by approximately 180 mm, height by approximately 24 mm, and wheelbase by 150 mm.

Tesla has now confirmed several additional features, including a trunk volume of up to 2539 liters and electric armrests on the second-row seats.

The automaker plans to start deliveries in September.

"The price is quite reasonable compared to the current Tesla lineup, making the upgrade relatively affordable. However, it is significantly more expensive than other 6-seater all-electric SUVs in China, such as the Onvo L90, which is about $8,000 cheaper," the publication notes.

Tesla to release Model 3 Plus electric car with record-breaking range18.07.25, 18:15 • 7308 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldAuto
