Tesla finally has good sales: in the new quarter, Musk's company celebrates a record

After several months of declining sales, Tesla suddenly "surged forward"; in the last quarter, Mask's company's deliveries increased by 7.4% compared to the same period in 2024.

Details

After the beginning of the year, Tesla is returning to growth. The automaker led by Elon Musk announced on Thursday that it delivered 497,099 vehicles in the third quarter of 2025. This significantly exceeds the expectations of financial analysts.

Analysts on average expected a decline of approximately 5%. In the first two quarters of 2025, Tesla's deliveries fell by approximately 13% each.

Analysts expected an increase in interest in the expiration of the $7,500 tax credit - that is, another decline was expected at the end of September. - stated in the material of Der Spiegel.

For reference

Forbes: Musk owns 12% of Tesla, an electric vehicle company with a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion (1.302 trillion euros).

Musk owns 42% of SpaceX, which is valued at approximately $400 billion.

Recall

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, became the first person in the world whose net worth reached $500 billion.

