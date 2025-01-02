The Ministry of Defense of the terrorist country said that 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down during the night as a result of hostilities. This is reported by BBC, UNN reports.

Details

According to the agency, most of them were destroyed over five Russian regions.

In particular, four drones were shot down over the Bryansk and Kursk regions, three over the Belgorod region, and one over the Voronezh and Kaluga regions.

Official sources have not reported any casualties or damage as a result of the incident.