Ten years ago, the leader of the band “Skryabin” Andriy Kuzmenko died

Today, February 2, marks the 10th anniversary of the death of the famous Ukrainian singer, leader of the band “Skryabin” Andriy Kuzmenko (Kuzma) in an accident near the village of Lozuvatka, Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovs'k region, UNN reports .

On February 2, 2015, at the 86th km of the Kryvyi Rih-Kirovohrad highway, a Toyota Sequoia SUV driven by the singer collided with a GAZ-53 milk truck. Andriy Kuzmenko died on the spot from his injuries .

Kuzmenko was returning from Kryvyi Rih, where his band had given a concert the day before.

Kuzmenko's Ukrainian stage colleagues honored his memory.

In particular, the singer Natalia Mogilevskaya, who hosted the Chance program with him, dedicated a video to him that she posted on Instagram, adding: “I remember you like this...”.

Singer Vitaliy Kozlovsky also honored Kuzma's memory.

Anita Lutsenko, a trainer and TV presenter, posted a video on Instagram of herself dancing to Kuzma's song, captioning it: “I often think about if he lived...”.

In 2024, the movie Me, Pobeda and Berlin was released. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Kuzma Scriabin - Me, Pobeda and Berlin. It immerses you in the atmosphere of the 90s - the era of Kuzma's youth, and the film's special highlight is Scriabin's cult music.