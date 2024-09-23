Telegram will disclose IP addresses and numbers of offenders at the request of law enforcement

The Telegram messenger will provide IP addresses and phone numbers of those who violate the community rules in response to law enforcement requests. This was stated by the founder of Telegram Pavel Durov, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, such changes are being implemented to enhance user security. Durov explained that over the past few weeks, a special team of moderators using artificial intelligence has made Telegram search much safer.

In particular, all problematic content that was found was blocked.

To further deter criminals from abusing Telegram search, we have updated our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, ensuring that they are consistent across the board. We have made it clear that the IP addresses and phone numbers of those who violate our rules may be provided to the relevant authorities in response to legitimate requests - Telegram founder said in a post.

Durov expects that these measures will help reduce the number of criminals using the Telegram app.

Recall

The National Security and Defense Council has announced a ban on Telegram on official devices of civil servants, military and critical infrastructure workers. The decision was made due to national security threats associated with the use of the messenger during the war.

Later, the NSDC Secretary explained that the decision to restrict Telegram does not apply to official channels of government agencies. The ban applies only to official correspondence and use on official devices.

Budanov: Telegram is a threat to Ukraine's national security