Due to the Russian attack on Odesa region thousands of people are without electricity: consequences have been shown
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked the Odesa region with drones and missiles on March 6-7. 26 private houses and infrastructure were damaged, leaving more than 2,500 residents without electricity.
Russian troops attacked the Odesa region at night with drones and missiles, damaging 26 private houses, energy infrastructure was under attack, leaving more than 2500 residents without electricity, reported the Office of the Prosecutor General on Friday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the investigation, on the evening of March 6, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked Odesa with strike drones. Energy and civilian infrastructure facilities were under attack.
At least 10 private houses in the suburbs of Odesa, outbuildings, a gas pipeline, and cars were damaged and destroyed.
Due to the enemy's attack, more than two and a half thousand local residents were left without electricity.
On the night of March 7, as a result of a missile attack, 16 private houses were damaged in the Podilskyi district of the Odesa region.
Massive drone attack on Odesa region: what is known about the consequences06.03.25, 23:29 • 21201 view