Telegram username "danbao" sold for a record $2.1 million

A new record for the cost of a public username has been set on Telegram. The username "danbao" was sold for over $2.1 million. The sale is confirmed by data from the TON blockchain and several specialized sources on X, UNN reports.

The username danbao, translated from Chinese, means "guarantor," "surety," or "mediator." This term is often used, particularly in financial and trading contexts. For such a nickname on Telegram, an unknown buyer from China paid 1,583,948 TON, which is equivalent to $2.1 million. This is the highest price recorded during public sales of names in the Telegram messenger.

Thus, danbao became the most expensive known username on the platform.

Just three years ago, this same nickname was valued at only $184,000. During this time, its value has increased more than tenfold, and the previous record belonged to the username "news," which was sold for almost $1.7 million.

