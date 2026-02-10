$43.030.02
Telegram username "danbao" sold for a record $2.1 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

The username "danbao" was sold for over $2.1 million, making it the highest price ever paid for a public name on Telegram. The buyer from China paid 1,583,948 TON for the nickname, which translates to "guarantor" or "intermediary."

Telegram username "danbao" sold for a record $2.1 million

A new record for the cost of a public username has been set on Telegram. The username "danbao" was sold for over $2.1 million. The sale is confirmed by data from the TON blockchain and several specialized sources on X, UNN reports.

Details

The username danbao, translated from Chinese, means "guarantor," "surety," or "mediator." This term is often used, particularly in financial and trading contexts. For such a nickname on Telegram, an unknown buyer from China paid 1,583,948 TON, which is equivalent to $2.1 million. This is the highest price recorded during public sales of names in the Telegram messenger.

Thus, danbao became the most expensive known username on the platform.

Additionally

Just three years ago, this same nickname was valued at only $184,000. During this time, its value has increased more than tenfold, and the previous record belonged to the username "news," which was sold for almost $1.7 million.

Recall

StopOdrex activists, including families of deceased patients of the "Odrex" clinic, launched a Telegram channel for communication. This decision was made after the third blocking of the StopOdrex website.

