Telegram channel "Truha Ukraine" fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal casino advertising
Kyiv • UNN
The State Agency PlayCity fined the owner of the Telegram channel "Truha Ukraine" UAH 4.8 million for systematic illegal advertising of gambling. The absence of registration, manipulative phrases, and advertising without a contract with licensed organizers were revealed.
After monitoring popular Telegram channels, the State Agency PlayCity found that "Truha Ukraine" systematically advertised gambling in violation of the law. The result is a fine of UAH 4.8 million for the channel owner, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation.
What PlayCity specialists found:
- systematic illegal advertising of gambling;
- lack of registration in the Register of Media Entities, which is mandatory for legal advertising;
- manipulative phrases like "won UAH 2100 from 100", "subscriber took 17 thousand" — which is misleading;
- lack of warning about ludomania;
- advertising without a contract with licensed organizers.
This is the first, but not the last successful case and a signal for bloggers and owners of Telegram channels. The law is the same for everyone — and every violation will have consequences
