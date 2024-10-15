Teenagers detained in Kharkiv for attempting to set fire to transformer substation
Kyiv • UNN
Two teenagers aged 14 and 16 were detained for attempting to set fire to a transformer substation in Kharkiv. They were served with a notice of suspicion and a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest.
Details
"According to the investigation, the suspects acted on instructions they received from their curators in one of the telegram channels. The minors did not receive the promised money for the work they had done. The boys face up to 10 years in prison for their actions," the police said.
According to the police, it was established that the children were supposed to film the fire for "reporting" and send it to their customers.
The police reportedly "found 14 and 16-year-old boys trying to set fire to a transformer substation in Kharkiv". The teenagers were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine.
Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the incident under Part 2 of Article 194 (intentional destruction or damage to property) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Investigators served the minors a notice of suspicion of committing the crime. The court imposed on them a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest.
