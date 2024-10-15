Teenagers detained in Kharkiv for attempting to set fire to transformer substation

$41.320.06
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Teenagers detained in Kharkiv for attempting to set fire to transformer substation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12352 views

Two teenagers aged 14 and 16 were detained for attempting to set fire to a transformer substation in Kharkiv. They were served with a notice of suspicion and a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest.

Teenagers detained in Kharkiv for attempting to set fire to transformer substation

Two teenagers were detained for attempting to set fire to a transformer substation in Kharkiv, one was notified of suspicion and placed under round-the-clock house arrest, the Kharkiv regional police reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"According to the investigation, the suspects acted on instructions they received from their curators in one of the telegram channels. The minors did not receive the promised money for the work they had done. The boys face up to 10 years in prison for their actions," the police said.

According to the police, it was established that the children were supposed to film the fire for "reporting" and send it to their customers.

The police reportedly "found 14 and 16-year-old boys trying to set fire to a transformer substation in Kharkiv". The teenagers were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the incident under Part 2 of Article 194 (intentional destruction or damage to property) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Investigators served the minors a notice of suspicion of committing the crime. The court imposed on them a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Telegram
Ukraine
Kharkiv
