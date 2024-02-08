Teenager killed in explosion in Kyiv high-rise: what is known

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101525 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128215 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129515 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171048 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169111 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275214 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177791 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167000 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148713 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243999 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101247 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 83127 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 79745 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 92146 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 32426 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275214 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243999 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229225 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254672 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240585 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 559 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128215 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103557 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103712 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120024 views
Actual
Teenager killed in explosion in Kyiv high-rise: what is known

Teenager killed in explosion in Kyiv high-rise: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32381 views

The teenager died as a result of an explosion of an unknown object in an apartment of a nine-story building in Kyiv, which caused a fire.

On the night of February 8, an explosion of an unknown object  occurred in a multi-storey building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. After the explosion, a fire broke out. While extinguishing the fire, rescuers found the body of a teenager. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service in Kyiv region. 

Details

As noted, on February 7, at 23:24, a fire was reported on Symyrenko Street in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital.

At the scene, the rescuers found that as a result of the explosion of an unknown object, an apartment on the first floor  of a nine-story residential building caught fire over an area of 7 square meters.

While extinguishing the fire, the body of a young man born in 2007 was found. In addition, another unknown object was found in the room

- the statement said.

Emergency workers evacuated 100 residents to a safe distance.

An explosives squad reportedly arrived at the scene. 

The fire was localized at 23:53 and extinguished at 00:58 on February 8.

A total of 15 personnel members and 4 units of basic and special fire and rescue equipment were involved in the liquidation.

The circumstances of the incident will be established by law enforcement.

In Kyiv region, the State Emergency Service rescued two fishermen, one of them dead, from the ice07.02.24, 21:40 • 32902 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

KyivCrimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising