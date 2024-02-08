Teenager killed in explosion in Kyiv high-rise: what is known

On the night of February 8, an explosion of an unknown object occurred in a multi-storey building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. After the explosion, a fire broke out. While extinguishing the fire, rescuers found the body of a teenager. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service in Kyiv region.

Details

As noted, on February 7, at 23:24, a fire was reported on Symyrenko Street in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital.

At the scene, the rescuers found that as a result of the explosion of an unknown object, an apartment on the first floor of a nine-story residential building caught fire over an area of 7 square meters.

While extinguishing the fire, the body of a young man born in 2007 was found. In addition, another unknown object was found in the room - the statement said.

Emergency workers evacuated 100 residents to a safe distance.

An explosives squad reportedly arrived at the scene.

The fire was localized at 23:53 and extinguished at 00:58 on February 8.

A total of 15 personnel members and 4 units of basic and special fire and rescue equipment were involved in the liquidation.

The circumstances of the incident will be established by law enforcement.

In Kyiv region, the State Emergency Service rescued two fishermen, one of them dead, from the ice