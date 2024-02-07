In Kyiv region, the State Emergency Service rescued two fishermen, one of them dead, from the ice

On Wednesday, February 7, in the village of Kryukivshchyna, Bucha district, Kyiv region, rescuers rescued two fishermen who had fallen through the ice. One of them was already dead. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

There are fishermen sitting in puddles on the ice - potential suicides. It's a cruel expression, but it's true. This is exactly what happened today in the Kyiv region, where on the Irpin River, specialists from the Vyshgorod district tried to reason with fishermen, and at the same time, two fishermen fell through the ice on the Kryuchok Lake in the village of Kryukivshchyna, Bucha district. One of them was rescued. The body of the other, unfortunately, had to be removed by rescuers. - the rescuers said.

Details

It's almost spring outside. The temperature is +5. The sun is already baking, which means the ice is melting from the ponds. This period is one of the most frustrating for rescuers. After all, on almost every water body in the region you can see the same picture - fishermen on thin ice.

Rescuers call on conscious fishermen to look at the dangers of thin ice and weigh whether the pleasure of fishing is worth their lives