In Kyiv region, the State Emergency Service rescued two fishermen, one of them dead, from the ice

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 100763 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 126931 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128696 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170261 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168582 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274220 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177648 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166976 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148700 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243191 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105585 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100393 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 77682 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 74328 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 86616 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274220 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243191 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228489 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 253931 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239857 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 126931 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103164 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103369 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119697 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120136 views
In Kyiv region, the State Emergency Service rescued two fishermen, one of them dead, from the ice

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32902 views

Rescuers in the Kyiv region rescued one fisherman, but recovered the body of another who had fallen through the thin ice on a pond.

On Wednesday, February 7, in the village of Kryukivshchyna, Bucha district, Kyiv region, rescuers rescued two fishermen who had fallen through the ice. One of them was already dead. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

There are fishermen sitting in puddles on the ice - potential suicides. It's a cruel expression, but it's true. This is exactly what happened today in the Kyiv region, where on the Irpin River, specialists from the Vyshgorod district tried to reason with fishermen, and at the same time, two fishermen fell through the ice on the Kryuchok Lake in the village of Kryukivshchyna, Bucha district. One of them was rescued. The body of the other, unfortunately, had to be removed by rescuers.

- the rescuers said.

Details

It's almost spring outside. The temperature is +5. The sun is already baking, which means the ice is melting from the ponds. This period is one of the most frustrating for rescuers. After all, on almost every water body in the region you can see the same picture - fishermen on thin ice.

Rescuers call on conscious fishermen to look at the dangers of thin ice and weigh whether the pleasure of fishing is worth their lives

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Society
irpin-riverIrpin (river)
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

