Teachers in Ukraine will receive increased payments from September: what is known

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 32076 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

Exclusive
06:01 AM • 86332 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 111798 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 174447 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 196745 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 115516 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 250832 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 182359 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 123674 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108559 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.2m/s
36%
751mm
Popular news

Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones, a fire broke out

June 2, 01:39 AM • 81083 views

Combined strikes on Kharkiv: six wounded, including two children

June 2, 02:37 AM • 63771 views

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

05:57 AM • 118363 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

07:10 AM • 13855 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 30620 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 250794 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 298702 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 312155 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 318107 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 414581 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

John Healey

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 30687 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 102431 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 182347 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 125769 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 157022 views
Actual

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Brent Crude

Fox News

Teachers in Ukraine will receive increased payments from September: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1490 views

From September 1, 2025, teachers will receive an allowance of 2,600 hryvnias, which will not depend on community budgets. The more hours a teacher has, the higher the allowance he will receive.

Teachers in Ukraine will receive increased payments from September: what is known

From September 1, 2025, all teachers working in schools will receive increased mandatory allowances. This was announced during a briefing by Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Andriy Stashkiv, reports UNN.

Details

Stashkiv stressed that the issue of teachers' salaries is "very sensitive and difficult", especially given that in the conditions of martial law "a significant part of the state budget revenues is the assistance of donors and partners." Including, according to Stashkiv, social payments made from the state budget.

We have more than 103 billion hryvnias in the state budget, which are provided for teachers' salaries. Salaries are growing, as are social standards. However, obviously, this is not enough

he explained.

The Deputy Minister also reminded that last year, on the initiative of the President, the government allocated an additional 12 billion hryvnias for surcharges to teachers working in war conditions.

How the amount of surcharges will change

From January 1, 2025, all teachers of general secondary education institutions will be paid a surcharge of 1,300 hryvnias (1,000 hryvnias "in hand"), regardless of their teaching load.

That is, even if a teacher has one or two lessons a week at school, he still receives 1,000 hryvnias. A teacher who has more than one rate receives proportionally more

the official explained.

In the fall, this amount should increase. According to the Deputy Minister, the surcharge will be more than 2.5 thousand hryvnias.

From September 1, 2025, this surcharge will already be 2,600 hryvnias (or 2,000 - in hand). Which, again, will allow a slight, small, not as we would like, but still increase the income that our teachers receive

Stashkiv said.

The official also stressed that these payments do not depend on the budgets of communities. Stashkiv clarified that the surcharge has a separate subsidy and its own code.

For all pedagogical staff of our schools - regardless of whether the community has funds or not. It (the surcharge - ed.) is calculated separately for each pedagogical employee. And it comes separately from the state budget to local budgets

he noted.

Stashkiv added that the amount of the surcharge depends on the teaching load.

That is, the more hours a teacher has in school, the more, accordingly, the surcharge he will receive. But not less than a thousand. And its growth is already included this year. And the corresponding funds are included in the state budget

 – said Stashkiv.

He also said that funds have already been allocated for the first half of the year, and from September there will be an additional allocation of funds.

We will now, from September 1, allocate additional funds so that each teacher receives this surcharge

the official summed up.

In 2025, state orders for agricultural specialties in universities will increase - Koval02.06.25, 11:39 • 1636 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyEconomyEducation
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9