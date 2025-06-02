Teachers in Ukraine will receive increased payments from September: what is known

From September 1, 2025, all teachers working in schools will receive increased mandatory allowances. This was announced during a briefing by Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Andriy Stashkiv, reports UNN.

Details

Stashkiv stressed that the issue of teachers' salaries is "very sensitive and difficult", especially given that in the conditions of martial law "a significant part of the state budget revenues is the assistance of donors and partners." Including, according to Stashkiv, social payments made from the state budget.

We have more than 103 billion hryvnias in the state budget, which are provided for teachers' salaries. Salaries are growing, as are social standards. However, obviously, this is not enough he explained.

The Deputy Minister also reminded that last year, on the initiative of the President, the government allocated an additional 12 billion hryvnias for surcharges to teachers working in war conditions.

How the amount of surcharges will change

From January 1, 2025, all teachers of general secondary education institutions will be paid a surcharge of 1,300 hryvnias (1,000 hryvnias "in hand"), regardless of their teaching load.

That is, even if a teacher has one or two lessons a week at school, he still receives 1,000 hryvnias. A teacher who has more than one rate receives proportionally more the official explained.

In the fall, this amount should increase. According to the Deputy Minister, the surcharge will be more than 2.5 thousand hryvnias.

From September 1, 2025, this surcharge will already be 2,600 hryvnias (or 2,000 - in hand). Which, again, will allow a slight, small, not as we would like, but still increase the income that our teachers receive Stashkiv said.

The official also stressed that these payments do not depend on the budgets of communities. Stashkiv clarified that the surcharge has a separate subsidy and its own code.

For all pedagogical staff of our schools - regardless of whether the community has funds or not. It (the surcharge - ed.) is calculated separately for each pedagogical employee. And it comes separately from the state budget to local budgets he noted.

Stashkiv added that the amount of the surcharge depends on the teaching load.

That is, the more hours a teacher has in school, the more, accordingly, the surcharge he will receive. But not less than a thousand. And its growth is already included this year. And the corresponding funds are included in the state budget – said Stashkiv.

He also said that funds have already been allocated for the first half of the year, and from September there will be an additional allocation of funds.

We will now, from September 1, allocate additional funds so that each teacher receives this surcharge the official summed up.

