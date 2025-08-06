Tatsinskaya railway station in Russia's Rostov region attacked by drones again

On the night of Wednesday, August 8, unknown drones attacked the Tatsinskaya railway station in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

According to Russian sources, a fire broke out at the station.

Rostov region. Repeated UAV attack on Tatsinskaya station - stated in one of the messages.

Recall

On the night of August 5, in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, after a UAV attack, the territory of the Tatsinskaya railway station caught fire. This hub provides logistics and operation of the Tatsinskaya oil depot. Grain from the local elevator is also loaded there.

Drones attacked Salsk in Russia's Rostov region: railway damaged