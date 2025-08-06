$41.790.03
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 48511 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 47958 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 111393 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 71880 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 137760 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to church
August 5, 10:08 AM • 61944 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of Defense
August 5, 09:54 AM • 47567 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 41812 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 124833 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 135224 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying begins
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
August 5, 04:09 PM • 48512 views
Tatsinskaya railway station in Russia's Rostov region attacked by drones again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

On the night of August 8, unknown drones attacked the Tatsinskaya railway station in the Rostov region, causing a fire. This is already the second attack on this facility, which is an important logistical hub for an oil depot and a grain elevator.

Tatsinskaya railway station in Russia's Rostov region attacked by drones again

On the night of Wednesday, August 8, unknown drones attacked the Tatsinskaya railway station in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

According to Russian sources, a fire broke out at the station.

Rostov region. Repeated UAV attack on Tatsinskaya station

- stated in one of the messages.

Recall

On the night of August 5, in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, after a UAV attack, the territory of the Tatsinskaya railway station caught fire. This hub provides logistics and operation of the Tatsinskaya oil depot. Grain from the local elevator is also loaded there.

Drones attacked Salsk in Russia's Rostov region: railway damaged29.07.25, 04:17 • 44148 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World