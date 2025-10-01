Taking the first steps towards a new life: Ukraine rescued two more young people from the occupied territories

$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 1276 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
02:16 PM • 4418 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 19490 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
10:38 AM • 17468 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 17252 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 52785 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 40152 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 31114 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
October 1, 05:00 AM • 48467 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 25591 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2m/s
63%
757mm
Popular news
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 37516 views
Orban may get unexpected support in attempts to keep Ukraine out of the EU - PoliticoOctober 1, 08:02 AM • 22497 views
Mass drone flights over critical infrastructure facilities recorded in Germany - SpiegelOctober 1, 08:09 AM • 28574 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhoto09:58 AM • 23277 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhoto10:37 AM • 15941 views
Publications
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 1284 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhoto01:07 PM • 11585 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 19490 views
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumer11:02 AM • 14817 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhoto10:37 AM • 16027 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Vakulenko
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Denmark
Copenhagen
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhoto09:58 AM • 23366 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 37597 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 25614 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 29097 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 39120 views
Actual
Financial Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Taking the first steps towards a new life: Ukraine rescued two more young people from the occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 930 views

Ukraine successfully returned two young men from the temporarily occupied territories. One of them received a draft notice at the age of 17, the other avoided mobilization after his passport was seized.

Taking the first steps towards a new life: Ukraine rescued two more young people from the occupied territories

Ukraine managed to rescue two more young people from the temporarily occupied territory. This was announced by the Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

As part of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, two more young people were rescued from the temporarily occupied territory.

- Yermak reported.

According to the Head of the OP, one of the boys received a draft notice when he was 17 and lived in constant fear of forced mobilization. Upon reaching adulthood, he decided to flee so that he would not be forced to fight against his own country.

The other boy also received a draft notice, and during a search, Russian soldiers confiscated his Ukrainian passport, which significantly complicated his departure.

Only with the help of volunteers did the boy manage to escape from the occupation. Today, both are already in the controlled territory of Ukraine. They are receiving support, restoring their documents, and taking their first steps towards a new life in free Ukraine.

- Yermak summarized.

Ukraine rescued 16 more young people from the occupied territories. The Presidential Office revealed details30.09.25, 19:04 • 3714 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
charity
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine