Taking the first steps towards a new life: Ukraine rescued two more young people from the occupied territories

Ukraine managed to rescue two more young people from the temporarily occupied territory. This was announced by the Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

As part of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, two more young people were rescued from the temporarily occupied territory. - Yermak reported.

According to the Head of the OP, one of the boys received a draft notice when he was 17 and lived in constant fear of forced mobilization. Upon reaching adulthood, he decided to flee so that he would not be forced to fight against his own country.

The other boy also received a draft notice, and during a search, Russian soldiers confiscated his Ukrainian passport, which significantly complicated his departure.

Only with the help of volunteers did the boy manage to escape from the occupation. Today, both are already in the controlled territory of Ukraine. They are receiving support, restoring their documents, and taking their first steps towards a new life in free Ukraine. - Yermak summarized.

