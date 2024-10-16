“Take care of your health": philanthropists summarize the first month of the project to prevent cancer among women

$41.320.06
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

“Take care of your health": philanthropists summarize the first month of the project to prevent cancer among women

Philanthropists have summarized the results of the first month of the project to prevent cancer among women.

“Take care of your health": philanthropists summarize the first month of the project to prevent cancer among women

On August 29, the mobile consultation and diagnostic center of the National Cancer Institute, with the support of the MHP-Hromada Foundation, began screening and consulting residents of the Baryshivka community. Thanks to the project, women of the Baryshivka community got access to free modern medical diagnostics and consultations of the institute's best specialists without having to travel to the capital. Read about the results of the project and its social value in UNN's material.

Details

Breast cancer is one of the most common diseases among women. According to the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, more than half a million women die every year from this disease worldwide. One in four women is diagnosed with breast cancer at the III-IV stage, when the effectiveness of treatment is significantly reduced.

Cervical cancer is an equally common cancer in women.

Treatment methods for women's cancers are being developed and improved on an ongoing basis. However, early diagnosis and prevention are very important for recovery. Especially in communities with limited access to modern medical services.

That is why doctors and philanthropists decided to unite and launch a project called Take Care of Your Health.

Screening of women's health was carried out by specialists of the National Cancer Institute with the support of MHP-Hromada, on the basis of KNP Baryshevskaya multidisciplinary hospital.

For example, in a month of work, the specialists of the National Cancer Institute examined 586 patients aged 23 to 94 years and provided them with 2,386 medical services, namel

  • consultations with a gynecologist-oncologist - 479;
  • consultations with a mammologist-oncologist - 345; 
  • cytology-357; 
  • mammography - 438; 
  • colposcopy - 16.

"Suspected gynecologic and oncologic pathologies were detected in 64 patients, and 6 of them are already undergoing further examination at our Institute. 

The rest are planning to come to the Institute in the near future," the National Cancer Institute said, adding that doctors continue to keep in touch with the women to ensure additional examination and, if necessary, treatment at the Institute.

We should add that since October 1, the mobile consulting and Diagnostic Center has continued its work in the Mironovskaya community.

Recall

In September, the National Cancer Institute signed important memoranda of partnership and cooperation with our good partners:

  • a bilateral memorandum with the MHP-Hromada Foundation;
  • trilateral agreement between NIR, MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation and Baryshevka Multidisciplinary Hospital.

Details are available at link.

Help

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

