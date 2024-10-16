“Take care of your health": philanthropists summarize the first month of the project to prevent cancer among women
Kyiv • UNN
Philanthropists have summarized the results of the first month of the project to prevent cancer among women.
On August 29, the mobile consultation and diagnostic center of the National Cancer Institute, with the support of the MHP-Hromada Foundation, began screening and consulting residents of the Baryshivka community. Thanks to the project, women of the Baryshivka community got access to free modern medical diagnostics and consultations of the institute's best specialists without having to travel to the capital. Read about the results of the project and its social value in UNN's material.
Details
Breast cancer is one of the most common diseases among women. According to the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, more than half a million women die every year from this disease worldwide. One in four women is diagnosed with breast cancer at the III-IV stage, when the effectiveness of treatment is significantly reduced.
Cervical cancer is an equally common cancer in women.
Treatment methods for women's cancers are being developed and improved on an ongoing basis. However, early diagnosis and prevention are very important for recovery. Especially in communities with limited access to modern medical services.
That is why doctors and philanthropists decided to unite and launch a project called Take Care of Your Health.
Screening of women's health was carried out by specialists of the National Cancer Institute with the support of MHP-Hromada, on the basis of KNP Baryshevskaya multidisciplinary hospital.
For example, in a month of work, the specialists of the National Cancer Institute examined 586 patients aged 23 to 94 years and provided them with 2,386 medical services, namel
- consultations with a gynecologist-oncologist - 479;
- consultations with a mammologist-oncologist - 345;
- cytology-357;
- mammography - 438;
- colposcopy - 16.
"Suspected gynecologic and oncologic pathologies were detected in 64 patients, and 6 of them are already undergoing further examination at our Institute.
The rest are planning to come to the Institute in the near future," the National Cancer Institute said, adding that doctors continue to keep in touch with the women to ensure additional examination and, if necessary, treatment at the Institute.
We should add that since October 1, the mobile consulting and Diagnostic Center has continued its work in the Mironovskaya community.
Recall
In September, the National Cancer Institute signed important memoranda of partnership and cooperation with our good partners:
- a bilateral memorandum with the MHP-Hromada Foundation;
- trilateral agreement between NIR, MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation and Baryshevka Multidisciplinary Hospital.
Details are available at link.
Help
MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.