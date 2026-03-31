Syrskyi told whether Russia's announced spring offensive has begun

$43.800.0450.310.17
ukenru
Exclusive
March 30, 05:17 PM • 21474 views
From April 1, the gas supply scheme may change – will there be enough resources and what will happen to tariffs?
March 30, 03:29 PM • 84577 views
Rallies in the USA — is it possible to remove Trump through impeachment?
Exclusive
March 30, 01:48 PM • 46944 views
"Five years is an optimistic scenario" - expert on Ukraine's path to the EU
Exclusive
March 30, 12:43 PM • 48813 views
How not to gain weight after a diet: tips that really work
March 30, 10:47 AM • 49827 views
EU approves €1.5 billion program for defense development in Europe and Ukraine
March 30, 10:19 AM • 40573 views
Cabinet of Ministers approved a package of tax bills as part of its obligations to the IMF. With parcels and digital platforms - but so far without VAT for individual entrepreneurs
March 30, 09:50 AM • 32711 views
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's readiness for an Easter truce
March 30, 09:05 AM • 12918 views
Politico learned 5 ways for the EU to deal with Hungary if Orbán wins again
March 30, 06:43 AM • 27299 views
Rich countries seek to join the EU - Politico found out if Ukraine can be moved down the queue
March 29, 01:23 PM • 40516 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Jordan and announces important meetingsVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2m/s
70%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kallas and EU foreign ministers arrive in Kyiv - first statementsPhotoVideo05:28 AM • 33053 views
Eurovision launches Asian version - what is knownVideo06:33 AM • 17438 views
From Mexican bread to Finnish pudding - Easter baking in different countries of the worldPhoto07:42 AM • 15160 views
Netanyahu tries to "sit on two chairs" between Russia and Iran - Zelenskyy08:25 AM • 8320 views
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named Ukraine's main military goal for 202609:10 AM • 6784 views
Publications
From Mexican bread to Finnish pudding - Easter baking in different countries of the worldPhoto07:42 AM • 15256 views
Rallies in the USA — is it possible to remove Trump through impeachment?March 30, 03:29 PM • 84577 views
In Ukraine, a spawning ban starts on April 1 - what will change for fishermenPhotoMarch 30, 02:18 PM • 45898 views
How Odrex Clinic is losing patients and money due to public scandalsMarch 30, 11:40 AM • 58246 views
BEB vs. Airlines: Ukrainian carriers are being forced to pay a tax they have already paidMarch 30, 11:01 AM • 65656 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Musician
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision launches Asian version - what is knownVideo06:33 AM • 17504 views
"Avatar 4" is already on the horizon - premiere date and return of iconic charactersMarch 30, 04:42 PM • 24878 views
Sophie Turner injured - "Tomb Raider" series filming halted for two weeksMarch 30, 03:06 PM • 23117 views
Father of Columbine victim criticizes new rom-com with Pattinson and Zendaya - what's the deal?March 30, 01:44 PM • 24109 views
Olha Freimut showed footage from her 91-year-old grandmother's birthdayVideoMarch 30, 12:19 PM • 40034 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Social network
Gold

Syrskyi told whether Russia's announced spring offensive has begun

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3510 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the enemy's attacks are continuous and that there are plans to capture six regions. Russia failed to quickly capture Kupyansk.

Syrskyi told whether Russia's announced spring offensive has begun

Russian troops have virtually not ceased offensive operations, and the so-called "spring offensive," actively announced by Russian propaganda, is a continuation of previous attempts to pressure the front. This was explained on the national telethon by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the Russian army did not stop its attempts to advance, and intense combat operations continued at the end of last year and extended into 2026.

Syrskyi reminded that the Russian command had ambitious plans for 2025, including the capture of the entire Donetsk and Luhansk regions, most of the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, the creation of buffer zones in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, and the expansion of operations in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

In fact, they never stopped or attempted to conduct offensive operations

- said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He also mentioned numerous statements by the Russian side about the alleged rapid capture of Kupyansk and Pokrovsk, which, according to him, never materialized.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi noted that as of now, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold the defense in the Pokrovsk direction, particularly in the northern streets of Pokrovsk and Myrnograd. According to him, Russian troops attack Ukrainian positions daily, but suffer losses and retreat without result.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Myrnohrad
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kupiansk