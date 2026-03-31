Syrskyi told whether Russia's announced spring offensive has begun

Russian troops have virtually not ceased offensive operations, and the so-called "spring offensive," actively announced by Russian propaganda, is a continuation of previous attempts to pressure the front. This was explained on the national telethon by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the Russian army did not stop its attempts to advance, and intense combat operations continued at the end of last year and extended into 2026.

Syrskyi reminded that the Russian command had ambitious plans for 2025, including the capture of the entire Donetsk and Luhansk regions, most of the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, the creation of buffer zones in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, and the expansion of operations in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

In fact, they never stopped or attempted to conduct offensive operations - said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He also mentioned numerous statements by the Russian side about the alleged rapid capture of Kupyansk and Pokrovsk, which, according to him, never materialized.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi noted that as of now, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold the defense in the Pokrovsk direction, particularly in the northern streets of Pokrovsk and Myrnograd. According to him, Russian troops attack Ukrainian positions daily, but suffer losses and retreat without result.