Syrsky and Umerov visited command posts of military units and subdivisions in the combat zone

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42487 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 166844 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98562 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 342398 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279494 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205978 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240221 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253700 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159826 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372623 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
49%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 138216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 107359 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 100728 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43482 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 90381 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 92185 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 166845 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 342398 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 235232 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279494 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 360 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29241 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44796 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35814 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 101987 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Syrsky and Umerov visited command posts of military units and subdivisions in the combat zone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24617 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Minister of Defense visited the command posts of military units in the combat zone and listened to reports on the difficult situation and ongoing hostile attacks.

Syrsky and Umerov visited command posts of military units and subdivisions in the combat zone

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov visited the frontline command posts of military units in the combat zone.

This was reported by Syrsky on his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

Together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, they visited the forward command posts of military units in the combat zone. We listened to the commanders of the troop groups about the situation in their areas of responsibility. The enemy regularly attacks the positions of our troops. The situation in many areas is complicated and requires constant monitoring

- Syrsky said. 

He also said that the current situation at the front was analyzed, including further molehills and the use of maneuver and positional defense capabilities, as well as the reinforcement of certain sections of the front.

We also talked to brigade and battalion commanders about the situation on the ground. We analyzed the problems that arise in the brigades. Once again, I drew the commanders' attention to the importance of coordination and proper operational interaction of all the Defense Forces, as well as saving the lives of our defenders

- Syrsky added. 

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that despite the difficult situation, our soldiers are bravely holding their lines and positions, and the enemy is suffering irreparable losses.

To recap

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the frontline positions of Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk sector. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
Kupyansk
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87