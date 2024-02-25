Syrsky and Umerov visited command posts of military units and subdivisions in the combat zone

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov visited the frontline command posts of military units in the combat zone.

This was reported by Syrsky on his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

Together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, they visited the forward command posts of military units in the combat zone. We listened to the commanders of the troop groups about the situation in their areas of responsibility. The enemy regularly attacks the positions of our troops. The situation in many areas is complicated and requires constant monitoring - Syrsky said.

He also said that the current situation at the front was analyzed, including further molehills and the use of maneuver and positional defense capabilities, as well as the reinforcement of certain sections of the front.

We also talked to brigade and battalion commanders about the situation on the ground. We analyzed the problems that arise in the brigades. Once again, I drew the commanders' attention to the importance of coordination and proper operational interaction of all the Defense Forces, as well as saving the lives of our defenders - Syrsky added.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that despite the difficult situation, our soldiers are bravely holding their lines and positions, and the enemy is suffering irreparable losses.

To recap

