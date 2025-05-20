$41.580.08
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
02:51 PM

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
02:05 PM

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
12:52 PM

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
12:13 PM

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Sybiga: Hungary remains the only obstacle to negotiations with the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 670 views

Andriy Sybiga stated that Hungary is the only country blocking the opening of clusters for Ukraine's accession to the EU. He offered Hungary consultations and additional funding for the defense sector in the amount of 15 billion euros.

Sybiga: Hungary remains the only obstacle to negotiations with the EU

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, stated that Hungary remains the only country blocking the opening of clusters within the framework of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. He announced this after participating in the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council during a conversation with journalists, reports UNN.

Details

Ukraine is doing its homework. We have completed the necessary procedures and are ready to open three clusters. During the meeting, I addressed our Hungarian colleagues with a direct proposal to resume consultations in order to speed up this process.

- Sybiha noted.

He emphasized that Ukraine has already implemented the highest standards of protection of the rights of national minorities and is ready to comply with all requirements of the EU and the Council of Europe in this area. According to him, no EU or NATO country has the right to abuse its status.

We have done everything. Today, only the Hungarian side is blocking. Therefore, the signal is very simple. Let's look for a diplomatic, constructive solution. We are ready for this, and accordingly, I proposed to continue this dialogue, which has already taken place.

- the minister added.

In addition, Sybiha announced Ukraine's need for additional funding for the defense sector during the meeting. 

I announced the deficit figure that exists today in order to fully utilize all the capacities of our defense sector. We are talking about 15 billion euros.

 - the minister emphasized.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that, according to European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, the opening of the first cluster within the framework of Ukraine's EU accession negotiations may help overcome disagreements with Hungary, which is currently holding back Ukraine's European integration due to concerns about the rights of national minorities.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
European Union
Hungary
Ukraine
