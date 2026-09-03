Sybiga announced a "new dynamic" in peace efforts, calling progress without the US "unrealistic"

A new dynamic is now expected in the peace efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, with a return to an active political and diplomatic phase, and achieving this without the participation of the American side is unrealistic. Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha said this during a press conference on September 3, UNN reports.

Will there be new negotiations

"Recently, President Zelenskyy spoke with the American negotiating team, (…) regular contact is being maintained, and this dialogue has not been interrupted. I recommend that you follow the news now. I believe that the resumption... Ukraine has had no vacations or pauses; we are fighting for our land, we are fighting for a just peace. And now, I believe, we will have a new dynamic in the peace efforts, with a return to this active phase of the political and diplomatic phase in many capitals around the world. So follow the news," Sybiha said.

What is the role of the United States

"Diplomacy must play an increasingly active role in peace efforts and in ending Russian aggression, and achieving this without the participation of the American side is unrealistic," the head of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Witkoff and Kushner; they discussed setting a date for a visit to Ukraine.