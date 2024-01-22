Switzerland and India reach a free trade agreement

Switzerland and India have reached a consensus on a free trade agreement after 16 years of negotiations, Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin said. Bloomberg reports UNN.

Details

Parmelin traveled to India immediately after the World Economic Forum in Davos to meet with his colleague Piyush Goyal.

The outline of the deal has been agreed upon and officials are now working to finalize the details.

The agreement will create jobs for India's young population and provide employment in Switzerland Parmelin said in an interview with the Swiss newspaper Sonntagszeitung.

