Swiss Foreign Minister talks about involving russia and China in peace talks

Discussion of the Peace Formula is fundamentally important for the start of the peace process, but sooner or later russia will have to be involved in peace talks. This was stated in Davos by Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, UNN reports.

At a meeting with journalists in Davos, Cassis said that the Ukrainian peace plan is the basis for negotiations. However, russia will have to be "involved in one way or another.

There will be no peace without russia's participation - he said.

The minister says that the peace plan should be developed even if a dialogue with russia is not possible now. In his opinion, it is necessary to be ready for negotiations when the situation allows them to start.

He also suggests engaging China in the conversation.

China plays an important role. We must find ways to cooperate with China on this issue - Cassis said.

Cassis noted that countries engaged in dialogue with Russia, such as Brazil, India, and South Africa, are participating in the discussions in Davos and can play an important role.

On January 14, the fourth meeting of national security advisors on the Ukrainian Peace Formula takes place in Davos, Switzerland. A total of 81 countries are participating. Switzerland has announced that it is participating in the Peace Formula in the areas of food security, nuclear security, and the process of ending the war.

