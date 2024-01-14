Sweden increases production of 155-mm artillery ammunition for Ukraine

The Swedish government has signed an agreement with ammunition manufacturer Nammo to increase the production capacity of artillery shells. This was reported by The Defence Post , UNN .

Details

The Swedish Defense Material Administration (FMV) said that the agreement will focus on strengthening the security of the supply chain for 155mm artillery ammunition.

It is noted that it is aimed at supporting the Ammunition Production Act (ASAP), which was adopted by the European Parliament in July to increase the production of ammunition and missiles in the European Union to strengthen its defense capabilities.

Russia has started producing more ammunition, but of poor quality - Budanov

The final version of the contract, which is jointly funded by the Swedish state and the EU, will be prepared after the Union allocates funds for the first quarter of 2024.

The publication adds that this agreement is part of Sweden's ongoing support for Ukraine in the face of the war unleashed by russia.

Addendum

It is noted that other Northern European countries such as Norway and Denmark have also sent artillery shells to help Ukraine resist the invasion.

In 2022, Nammo signed a seven-year contract with FMV to produce various types of 12.7mm ammunition on its production lines in Spain and Norway.

Recall

Yesterday, during a joint press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs artillery shellsthat the EU promised to provide to the country. It is necessary to put political pressure on the leaders who signed this decision.

Ukrainian air defense has enough ammunition to repel several more powerful russian attacks - Nayev