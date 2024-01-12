Russia has started producing more ammunition, but of poor quality - Budanov

Since the end of summer 2023, Russia has begun to produce more ammunition, but it is of poor quality. This was stated by the head of the GUR Kirill Budanov in an interview with Le Monde, reports UNN.

"Compared to previous years, since the end of summer 2023, there has been an increase in the number of ammunition produced by Russia, but there has also been a decline in the quality of these shells," Budanov said.

He added that given the huge stockpiles of missiles accumulated by Russia, the options for shelling were obvious - Ukraine's military infrastructure.

"However, Russian missiles have a number of drawbacks. They often miss. We immediately sent them our response. The target was their military facilities," Budanov said.

Yesterday, during a joint press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs artillery shellsthat the EU promised to provide to the country. It is necessary to put political pressure on the leaders who signed this decision.