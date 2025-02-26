Swans in Mezhyhiria will remain under care: Ministry of Environment assures of proper care

The swans living in the Mezhyhirya Park will continue to receive the necessary care and support. This was reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

“This morning, on the initiative of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, a meeting was held with the administration of the Mezhyhiria Park-Monument on further support and care for animals, in particular swans,” the post reads.

It is reported that Deputy Minister Viktoria Kireeva and the founder of the swan refuge, Serhiy Grigoriev, discussed the prospects for the development and expansion of the refuge.

The Ministry of Ecology invites animal rights activists to Mezhyhiria tomorrow “to jointly develop further steps and improve animal care in the park-monument.

The Ministry emphasizes that the shelter should continue to operate, and the birds will continue to receive all necessary assistance. The situation is under special control. The park-monument must provide proper care for all animals, including swans, and will also provide rehabilitation assistance to injured and weakened animals - said the Ministry of Environment.

Seized property from Mezhyhiria transferred to state - ARMA