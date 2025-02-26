ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Swans in Mezhyhiria will remain under care: Ministry of Environment assures of proper care

Swans in Mezhyhiria will remain under care: Ministry of Environment assures of proper care

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Ministry of Environmental Protection has held a meeting on the future of the swan refuge in Mezhyhirya Park. The agency assures that the birds will receive proper care and rehabilitation assistance.

The swans living in the Mezhyhirya Park will continue to receive the necessary care and support. This was reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

“This morning, on the initiative of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, a meeting was held with the administration of the Mezhyhiria Park-Monument on further support and care for animals, in particular swans,” the post reads.

It is reported that Deputy Minister Viktoria Kireeva and the founder of the swan refuge, Serhiy Grigoriev, discussed the prospects for the development and expansion of the refuge.

The Ministry of Ecology invites animal rights activists to Mezhyhiria tomorrow “to jointly develop further steps and improve animal care in the park-monument.

The Ministry emphasizes that the shelter should continue to operate, and the birds will continue to receive all necessary assistance. The situation is under special control. The park-monument must provide proper care for all animals, including swans, and will also provide rehabilitation assistance to injured and weakened animals

- said the Ministry of Environment.

