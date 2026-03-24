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Svyrydenko declared UAH 1.3 million in salary, over UAH 3.2 million in fees, and apartments in Kyiv and Chernihiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 882 views

The Prime Minister received UAH 1.3 million in salary and UAH 3.2 million in fees. She owns real estate, land plots, and uses her husband's BMW X3 car.

Svyrydenko declared UAH 1.3 million in salary, over UAH 3.2 million in fees, and apartments in Kyiv and Chernihiv

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko declared over 4.5 million hryvnias in income last year, of which 1.3 million hryvnias was salary, and another 3.2 million hryvnias was fees. The Prime Minister also owns apartments in Kyiv and Chernihiv, land plots, and keeps money in the bank. This is reported by UNN with reference to the electronic declaration of the Prime Minister.

Details

According to the declaration, Svyrydenko's salary in 2025 amounted to UAH 1,371,937. She also received UAH 3,243,529 in fees from the Kyiv School of Economics, UAH 5,195 in fees from the Kyiv School of Public Administration, and UAH 144,000 from her husband, Serhiy Derlenko, for providing property for rent.

Svyrydenko's daughter, Sofia, also received UAH 513,212 from her father for her studies.

The Prime Minister keeps UAH 138,713 in the bank and USD 10,000 in cash. In addition, she indicated that she has UAH 100,000 in a security deposit under a lease agreement.

Svyrydenko also owns an apartment in Kyiv (33.5 sq.m.), an apartment in Chernihiv (74.3 sq.m.), a land plot in Chernihiv region with an area of 1496 sq.m., and since May 2025, she has been renting an apartment in Kyiv (92.7 sq.m.).

In addition, she owns 25% of an apartment in Chernihiv (87.5 sq.m.).

The Prime Minister drives a 2016 BMW X3, which is registered to her husband.

Addition

Last year, when Svyrydenko was the First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy of Ukraine, she declared UAH 1,205,000 in salary, as well as several real estate objects.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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