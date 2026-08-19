Svitolina withdraws from the Cincinnati tournament due to a right ankle injury

$44.690.0151.810.10
ukenru
Exclusive
August 18, 05:43 PM • 38586 views
Khmara will retire from military service to head the Ministry of Defense — when to expect the appointmentPhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 04:15 PM • 45795 views
A decorative rabbit in an apartment: what you need to know before getting a pet
August 18, 03:54 PM • 38564 views
Student deferments will be checked through registers: what is changing before September 1
Exclusive
August 18, 03:05 PM • 26607 views
Russia has damaged more than 900 sports facilities since the beginning of the war
Exclusive
August 18, 02:33 PM • 40179 views
From direct investment to joint production: how Ukrainian defense companies are winning over the global arms market
August 18, 01:15 PM • 19743 views
Zelenskyy submitted nominations for the appointment of Khmara and Sybiha; the vote will take place tomorrow — MP
Exclusive
August 18, 11:34 AM • 44233 views
The Ministry of Finance is ready to help develop clarification on the taxation of aircraft leasing
Exclusive
August 18, 09:59 AM • 41839 views
Claims about "10 out of 11 downed Flamingo missiles" are an element of Russian information and psychological operations, not a confirmed fact – military expert
August 18, 08:44 AM • 23080 views
Rada expects President to submit nominations for defense and foreign ministers, possibly even today, says MP
August 18, 09:52 AM • 21329 views
Two new MPs from Servant of the People have appeared in the Verkhovna Rada — who they are and what they did beforePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
3.2m/s
70%
745mm
Popular news
Liberia has agreed to accept up to 1,200 migrants from third countries deported from the USAugust 18, 07:49 PM • 4694 views
France to expel two Iranian diplomats after incident involving French nationals in TehranAugust 18, 08:05 PM • 3512 views
The United States imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court President Tomoko AkaneAugust 18, 08:37 PM • 5700 views
ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard has diedAugust 18, 09:40 PM • 4148 views
Russian disinformation intensifies ahead of elections in Germany amid the rise of the AfDAugust 18, 10:16 PM • 3064 views
Publications
Khmara will retire from military service to head the Ministry of Defense — when to expect the appointmentPhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 05:43 PM • 38586 views
A decorative rabbit in an apartment: what you need to know before getting a pet
Exclusive
August 18, 04:15 PM • 45795 views
Student deferments will be checked through registers: what is changing before September 1August 18, 03:54 PM • 38564 views
From direct investment to joint production: how Ukrainian defense companies are winning over the global arms market
Exclusive
August 18, 02:33 PM • 40179 views
The Ministry of Finance is ready to help develop clarification on the taxation of aircraft leasing
Exclusive
August 18, 11:34 AM • 44233 views
Actual people
Rafael Grossi
Berezhna Tetiana Vasylivna
Vitaliy Bezgin
Andrii Butenko
Taras Vysotskyi
Actual places
Baghdad
France
Vietnam
Belgium
Syria
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 65111 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 70518 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 77699 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 75192 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 103849 views
Actual
Falcon 9
Technology
FIFA (video game series)
Heating
IPad Pro

Svitolina withdraws from the Cincinnati tournament due to a right ankle injury

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2134 views

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina withdrew from the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati before the third round due to a right ankle injury. She noted that the problem worsened during her second-round match, so she was unable to recover.

Svitolina withdraws from the Cincinnati tournament due to a right ankle injury

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina withdrew from the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati before her third-round match due to a right ankle injury. Svitolina announced this on her social media, UNN reports.

Details

The day before, the Ukrainian defeated Czech player Tereza Valentova in the second round. During the match, Svitolina had problems with her right leg, but managed to finish the match and secure the victory.

Unfortunately, I did everything possible to recover, but the injury I sustained in Toronto, as well as the aggravation of the problem during the second-round match, did not allow me to recover as I had wanted in order to be ready for the next round

— the tennis player wrote.

Svitolina also noted that she was sorry to end her run in Cincinnati prematurely, where she had wanted to go as far as possible. In the third round, the Ukrainian was due to play China's Wang Xiyu.

Svitolina's next major tournament is expected to be the US Open, which will begin at the end of August.

Svitolina defeated Russian Alexandrova and reached the semifinals of the tournament in Toronto11.08.26, 05:15 • 28002 views

Stepan Haftko

Sports