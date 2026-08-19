Svitolina withdraws from the Cincinnati tournament due to a right ankle injury

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina withdrew from the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati before her third-round match due to a right ankle injury. Svitolina announced this on her social media, UNN reports.

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The day before, the Ukrainian defeated Czech player Tereza Valentova in the second round. During the match, Svitolina had problems with her right leg, but managed to finish the match and secure the victory.

Unfortunately, I did everything possible to recover, but the injury I sustained in Toronto, as well as the aggravation of the problem during the second-round match, did not allow me to recover as I had wanted in order to be ready for the next round — the tennis player wrote.

Svitolina also noted that she was sorry to end her run in Cincinnati prematurely, where she had wanted to go as far as possible. In the third round, the Ukrainian was due to play China's Wang Xiyu.

Svitolina's next major tournament is expected to be the US Open, which will begin at the end of August.

Svitolina defeated Russian Alexandrova and reached the semifinals of the tournament in Toronto