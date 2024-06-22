Suspicion reported: in Sumy region, a man distributed symbols banned in Ukraine

In Sumy region, a man was suspected of distributing symbols of the communist and national socialist totalitarian regimes banned in Ukraine through social networks. This is reported by the prosecutor's office of Sumy region, reports UNN.

Details

Sumy District Prosecutor's office reported suspicion to a 43-year-old resident of the Khotyn community. The man is charged with distributing symbols of the communist and national socialist totalitarian regimes, banned in Ukraine.

According to investigative data, he actively posted relevant symbols on social networks, including prohibited ones. The expert opinion confirmed the presence of these symbols on the distributed materials.

The case is under pre-trial investigation by the Sumy City Police.

