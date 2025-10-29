Suspects detained in Poland for tearing down Ukrainian flag in Przemyśl - Ambassador

Suspects in the tearing down of the Ukrainian flag from the honorary consulate in Przemyśl have been detained in Poland, Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar announced on Wednesday on X, writes UNN.

I express my sincere gratitude to the police of the Podkarpackie Voivodeship for their swift and effective actions in detaining the individuals who committed the crime related to the tearing down of the Ukrainian flag in Przemyśl. I express my sincere gratitude to Minister Marcin Kierwiński and the Polish police - Bodnar wrote.

Recall

On October 27, it was reported that unknown individuals in the Polish city of Przemyśl tore down the state flag of Ukraine from the honorary consulate of Ukraine. This is at least the fifth act of public desecration of the Ukrainian flag in the same location this year.

