Survived clinical death after a snowmobile accident: Jeremy Renner made a sensational confession in his memoirs

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions
12:24 PM • 11183 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 29968 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 44772 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 55713 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 208016 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 130315 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 155839 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 222658 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 244333 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 336025 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Publications
Exclusives
Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 71983 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

May 1, 04:45 AM • 64275 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

May 1, 04:59 AM • 105100 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

May 1, 05:16 AM • 80902 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 94065 views
May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 1842 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 94237 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 208084 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 175759 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 214593 views
De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 2644 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 2338 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 26650 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 72878 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 77989 views
Survived clinical death after a snowmobile accident: Jeremy Renner made a sensational confession in his memoirs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4196 views

Actor Jeremy Renner spoke about the horrific snowmobile accident that occurred in 2023. In his memoirs, he shared details about his experience of clinical death and difficult recovery.

Survived clinical death after a snowmobile accident: Jeremy Renner made a sensational confession in his memoirs

American actor Jeremy Renner, star of the films "The Avengers" and "The Hurt Locker", revealed in his new memoir about his clinical death and difficult recovery after a terrible snowmobile accident. This was reported by the Hollywood reporter, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, in his new memoirs, Jeremy Renner shares in detail the story of the New Year's Day 2023 accident in Reno, Nevada, when he was saving his nephew and was hit by a snowmobile. That day, the actor broke 38 bones and had to tape his eye shut.

Renner became the second most Googled person in 2023. He previously shared the story of the accident with Diane Sawyer of ABC News, but in his book, the actor provides some fascinating new details about the incident.

After recounting the snowmobile accident, Renner writes that he died while lying on the icy driveway while his nephew ran for help. The actor describes his experience that day in somewhat mystical detail, eventually sharing with readers that he is not afraid of death after the experience.

About 30 minutes on the ice... that's when I died. I could see my life. I could see everything at once. There was no time in death, no time at all, but it was all time and eternity.

– the actor wrote.

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time28.04.25, 11:56 • 103459 views

The actor waited on the ice for 45 minutes before rescuers arrived. At that time, according to him, his neighbor and nephew saw his skin turn bluish-green, and as doctors said, his pulse dropped to 18 beats per minute. Renner describes death as a "thrilling peace", but eventually a force he felt told him not to let go.

I, damn it, didn't die. So the New Year's celebration becomes a recognition of the depth of love in our family.

- he writes in his memoirs.

As Renner fought for his life on the ice that day, he writes that controlled breathing played a significant role in his survival.

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer25.04.25, 10:29 • 88062 views

So much pain that you can't quantify it in your brain. And then I had to make an effort, because there was no reflex breathing at that point, because the chest cells compressed on the lungs, the lung was punctured, and the eyeballs fell out. It's all happening. It's pretty awful... I need to get my breath back... I was just moaning and groaning, panting, trying to try to let the air out, just to breathe in again..., because if I couldn't breathe, I'd be gone.

- Renner said.

A year after the accident, which he says briefly "killed him," Renner decided to go straight into his fear and get back on the snowmobile that crushed his bones and knocked out his eyeball. 

I didn't want the thing to haunt me or possess me in any way. It was just interesting to get off of it, because to get off of it, you had to get on the rails. And I saw little pieces of my clothes there. And something else I don't want to talk about.

 - the actor said.

However, even despite this, the actor got on the snowmobile.

I just wink and say, "Ha, I did it. You can't beat me.". And I just go.

- Renner confessed.

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo30.04.25, 16:52 • 72870 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

