Survived clinical death after a snowmobile accident: Jeremy Renner made a sensational confession in his memoirs

American actor Jeremy Renner, star of the films "The Avengers" and "The Hurt Locker", revealed in his new memoir about his clinical death and difficult recovery after a terrible snowmobile accident. This was reported by the Hollywood reporter, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, in his new memoirs, Jeremy Renner shares in detail the story of the New Year's Day 2023 accident in Reno, Nevada, when he was saving his nephew and was hit by a snowmobile. That day, the actor broke 38 bones and had to tape his eye shut.

Renner became the second most Googled person in 2023. He previously shared the story of the accident with Diane Sawyer of ABC News, but in his book, the actor provides some fascinating new details about the incident.

After recounting the snowmobile accident, Renner writes that he died while lying on the icy driveway while his nephew ran for help. The actor describes his experience that day in somewhat mystical detail, eventually sharing with readers that he is not afraid of death after the experience.

About 30 minutes on the ice... that's when I died. I could see my life. I could see everything at once. There was no time in death, no time at all, but it was all time and eternity. – the actor wrote.

The actor waited on the ice for 45 minutes before rescuers arrived. At that time, according to him, his neighbor and nephew saw his skin turn bluish-green, and as doctors said, his pulse dropped to 18 beats per minute. Renner describes death as a "thrilling peace", but eventually a force he felt told him not to let go.

I, damn it, didn't die. So the New Year's celebration becomes a recognition of the depth of love in our family. - he writes in his memoirs.

As Renner fought for his life on the ice that day, he writes that controlled breathing played a significant role in his survival.

So much pain that you can't quantify it in your brain. And then I had to make an effort, because there was no reflex breathing at that point, because the chest cells compressed on the lungs, the lung was punctured, and the eyeballs fell out. It's all happening. It's pretty awful... I need to get my breath back... I was just moaning and groaning, panting, trying to try to let the air out, just to breathe in again..., because if I couldn't breathe, I'd be gone. - Renner said.

A year after the accident, which he says briefly "killed him," Renner decided to go straight into his fear and get back on the snowmobile that crushed his bones and knocked out his eyeball.

I didn't want the thing to haunt me or possess me in any way. It was just interesting to get off of it, because to get off of it, you had to get on the rails. And I saw little pieces of my clothes there. And something else I don't want to talk about. - the actor said.

However, even despite this, the actor got on the snowmobile.

I just wink and say, "Ha, I did it. You can't beat me.". And I just go. - Renner confessed.

