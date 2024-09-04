Survey in Army+: military want to learn to work with unmanned systems

The first survey on online learning and preferred areas of military training has been completed in the Army+ app for the military. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The survey asked three questions: "What are the most interesting topics for you?", "What would motivate you to study online the most? ", "How often do you take online courses in military affairs?".

The survey results showed that the majority of military personnel (54%) take online military courses at least once a year. In addition, one in three respondents mentioned "online promotion" as a motivation for taking the courses.

In terms of training topics, the most popular were "Unmanned Systems," "Leadership," and "Tactics (Defense and Offense)." The agency reported that most often (16%) defenders chose unmanned systems as a priority topic for training.

In this survey, we saw what topics we need to focus on in the next version of Army+, which will include comprehensive online training for the military - said Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization.

Recall

More than 150,000 servicemen and women have registered in the Army+ app. More than 500 military units have implemented the app, which allows them to submit electronic reports and update data in the Oberig register.

