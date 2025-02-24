Survey: 77% of EBA companies will stay in Ukraine despite the duration of the war

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 15973 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 35257 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 71735 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 43305 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109381 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 95507 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111850 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116578 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148377 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115113 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 86708 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 41935 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104906 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 53776 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 33685 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 71735 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 109381 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148377 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139334 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 171844 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 12272 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 33685 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132442 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134329 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162838 views
Actual
Survey: 77% of EBA companies will stay in Ukraine despite the duration of the war

Survey: 77% of EBA companies will stay in Ukraine despite the duration of the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25305 views

The majority of EBA member companies will continue to operate in Ukraine regardless of the duration of the hostilities. 75% of companies are fully operational, and 72% have financial reserves for a year or more.

Most EBA members will continue to operate in Ukraine despite the war. 75% of companies are fully operational, having financial reserves for more than a year. This is reported by the European Business Association, according to UNN.

Among the EBA member companies, 77% will continue to operate in Ukraine regardless of whether the hostilities end this year. The remaining 19% are still undecided, and only 4% suggest that they may reconsider their presence on the Ukrainian market if the fighting continues,

- the statement said.

At the same time, only a third of the surveyed CEOs, namely 32%, are convinced that the hostilities will end this year. While 25% believe that this will not happen, and 43% cannot answer this question.

These are the results of a new wave of the Business in Time of War survey conducted by the European Business Association among its member companies.

Image

At the beginning of 2025, three quarters of companies (75%) are fully operational. 24% operate with restrictions, and 1% do not operate at all. The most common restrictions on companies are the lack of skilled workers/mobilization (75%), restrictions on the geography of operations (55%), and suspension of operations during air alerts (41%). Six months ago, 64% of companies were fully operational, and 36% were working with restrictions.

Over the past six months, the number of managers who positively assess the state of affairs in their business has increased from 27% to the current 40%. At the same time, 46% assess the state of affairs as satisfactory, and 14% as negative.

In addition, compared to the results of the previous wave, business forecasts for the next six months have become more optimistic. Currently, 29% of respondents expect their business to deteriorate in 2025 (56% in the previous wave).The number of those who believe that their business will improve has doubled in six months - from 16% to the current 32%. At the same time, 39% do not expect any significant changes.

The factors that have the greatest negative impact on business are the lack of skilled workers and mobilization (75%), war, occupation of territories (63%), and economic instability (54%). Six months ago, the top three challenges included attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, but now this factor has dropped to fourth place,

- the statement said.

Businesses are increasing their financial reserves. Compared to mid-2024, the number of companies with financial reserves for a year or more has increased to 72% (previously 53%), with 22% having reserves for six months, 5% for several months, and only 1% having no reserves.

Business losses from the war remain significant. As of the beginning of 2025, for 25% of the surveyed companies, they amounted to up to $1 million. At the same time, 24% reported losses in the range of $1-10 million, and 16% reported losses of more than $10 million. Only 11% of the EBA companies surveyed did not incur any losses, and 24% found it difficult to estimate them.

Business support for the armed forces remains steady. Currently, 72% of companies support their own employees in the Armed Forces, 56% provide financial support, and 35% provide products. 23% of surveyed businesses are involved in community or regional reconstruction.

The United States has a logic that if their business enters the territory, it is a guarantee of security - President23.02.25, 17:57 • 35792 views

Today, 85% of the EBA member companies surveyed have employees in the ranks of the Armed Forces. Over the past six months, we have seen a certain trend towards an increase in the number of mobilized employees. In 41% of companies, the number of mobilized employees reaches 10% of the total number of persons liable for military service (52% in the previous wave). In 36% of the companies, the number of mobilized persons reaches 10-20% (28% in the previous wave), in 8% - 20-30%. About half, namely 48% of companies report that among the mobilized or volunteers there are critical specialists for the company's work.

Among the surveyed companies, only 9% have relocated their offices or production facilities due to Russian aggression, including 7% within Ukraine and 2% abroad. 86% have not relocated and do not plan to, while 5% have not relocated but are currently considering it.

Businesses currently need the most support in the following areas:

  • Improving the conditions for booking employees       
  • Easing currency restrictions 
  • Moratorium on inspections        
  • Coverage of military risks

In an increasingly turbulent world, businesses with experience in Ukraine already have a competitive advantage. Our companies have demonstrated impressive adaptability and good results over the past three years, despite numerous challenges. Despite the difficulty of predicting anything, most companies in our survey confirm their commitment to continue working in the Ukrainian market. It doesn't look like we're going to see any easier times ahead, so this is a truly inspiring business attitude

- said Anna Derevyanko, Executive Director of the European Business Association.

How 3 years of war have affected small and medium-sized businesses: trends among individual entrepreneurs17.02.25, 09:38 • 25171 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarEconomy
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising