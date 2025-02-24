Survey: 77% of EBA companies will stay in Ukraine despite the duration of the war

Most EBA members will continue to operate in Ukraine despite the war. 75% of companies are fully operational, having financial reserves for more than a year. This is reported by the European Business Association, according to UNN.

Among the EBA member companies, 77% will continue to operate in Ukraine regardless of whether the hostilities end this year. The remaining 19% are still undecided, and only 4% suggest that they may reconsider their presence on the Ukrainian market if the fighting continues, - the statement said.

At the same time, only a third of the surveyed CEOs, namely 32%, are convinced that the hostilities will end this year. While 25% believe that this will not happen, and 43% cannot answer this question.

These are the results of a new wave of the Business in Time of War survey conducted by the European Business Association among its member companies.

At the beginning of 2025, three quarters of companies (75%) are fully operational. 24% operate with restrictions, and 1% do not operate at all. The most common restrictions on companies are the lack of skilled workers/mobilization (75%), restrictions on the geography of operations (55%), and suspension of operations during air alerts (41%). Six months ago, 64% of companies were fully operational, and 36% were working with restrictions.

Over the past six months, the number of managers who positively assess the state of affairs in their business has increased from 27% to the current 40%. At the same time, 46% assess the state of affairs as satisfactory, and 14% as negative.

In addition, compared to the results of the previous wave, business forecasts for the next six months have become more optimistic. Currently, 29% of respondents expect their business to deteriorate in 2025 (56% in the previous wave).The number of those who believe that their business will improve has doubled in six months - from 16% to the current 32%. At the same time, 39% do not expect any significant changes.

The factors that have the greatest negative impact on business are the lack of skilled workers and mobilization (75%), war, occupation of territories (63%), and economic instability (54%). Six months ago, the top three challenges included attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, but now this factor has dropped to fourth place, - the statement said.

Businesses are increasing their financial reserves. Compared to mid-2024, the number of companies with financial reserves for a year or more has increased to 72% (previously 53%), with 22% having reserves for six months, 5% for several months, and only 1% having no reserves.

Business losses from the war remain significant. As of the beginning of 2025, for 25% of the surveyed companies, they amounted to up to $1 million. At the same time, 24% reported losses in the range of $1-10 million, and 16% reported losses of more than $10 million. Only 11% of the EBA companies surveyed did not incur any losses, and 24% found it difficult to estimate them.

Business support for the armed forces remains steady. Currently, 72% of companies support their own employees in the Armed Forces, 56% provide financial support, and 35% provide products. 23% of surveyed businesses are involved in community or regional reconstruction.

Today, 85% of the EBA member companies surveyed have employees in the ranks of the Armed Forces. Over the past six months, we have seen a certain trend towards an increase in the number of mobilized employees. In 41% of companies, the number of mobilized employees reaches 10% of the total number of persons liable for military service (52% in the previous wave). In 36% of the companies, the number of mobilized persons reaches 10-20% (28% in the previous wave), in 8% - 20-30%. About half, namely 48% of companies report that among the mobilized or volunteers there are critical specialists for the company's work.

Among the surveyed companies, only 9% have relocated their offices or production facilities due to Russian aggression, including 7% within Ukraine and 2% abroad. 86% have not relocated and do not plan to, while 5% have not relocated but are currently considering it.

Businesses currently need the most support in the following areas:

Improving the conditions for booking employees

Easing currency restrictions

Moratorium on inspections

Coverage of military risks

In an increasingly turbulent world, businesses with experience in Ukraine already have a competitive advantage. Our companies have demonstrated impressive adaptability and good results over the past three years, despite numerous challenges. Despite the difficulty of predicting anything, most companies in our survey confirm their commitment to continue working in the Ukrainian market. It doesn't look like we're going to see any easier times ahead, so this is a truly inspiring business attitude - said Anna Derevyanko, Executive Director of the European Business Association.

