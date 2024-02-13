Surveillance of Bihus.Info: another proceeding opened

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101454 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128125 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129452 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170988 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169079 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275152 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177778 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166997 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148712 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243952 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101191 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 82755 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 79400 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 91797 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 32086 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275152 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243953 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229183 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254631 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240546 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 155 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128125 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103535 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103690 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120006 views
Surveillance of Bihus.Info: another proceeding opened

Surveillance of Bihus.Info: another proceeding opened

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26601 views

The Prosecutor General's Office says that a new investigation into the Bihus.Info case has been launched on the grounds of obstruction of professional duties. Currently, procedural and investigative actions are being taken to establish the circle of persons involved in the crime.

Law enforcement officers opened another investigation into the surveillance of the Bihus.Info team. The investigation was launched on the fact of obstruction of professional duties. This was reported to UNN journalist by the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

The Office of the Prosecutor General provides procedural guidance in criminal proceedings on violations of privacy and the use of special technical means of obtaining information (Article 182, Article 359 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- informs the CSO.

The Office of the Prosecutor General noted that during the pre-trial investigation, facts were established that may indicate obstruction of the legitimate professional activities of journalists.

Illegal collection of information about journalists of the Bihus.Info editorial office was carried out on the territory of the ethnographic complex. The data could be used to further influence them.

In this regard, information was registered in the URPTI and a pre-trial investigation was initiated under Part 3 of Art. 171 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - influence in any form on a journalist in order to impede the performance of his professional duties committed by an official using his official position

- the CSO reported.

The Prosecutor General's Office also noted that procedural and investigative actions are currently being taken to establish the circle of persons involved in the crime.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Main Investigation Department of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Addendum

Investigators of the SBI's Main Investigation Department have been instructed by the Prosecutor General to conduct a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings initiated at the request of a representative of the Bihus.info journalistic editorial office regarding the illegal installation and use of special technical means of covertly obtaining information in a suburban complex in Kyiv region (Part 1 of Article 359 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On February 5, Bihus.Info reported that its journalists had identified those who had installed hidden cameras in hotel rooms to monitor the editorial staff. The cameras were filming the team's vacation in a hotel complex in Kyiv region at the end of December 2023.

According to a journalistic investigation, these were employees of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Later, the head of the SBU Department for the Protection of National Statehood, Roman Semenchenko, was fired for surveillance of the editorial office.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

