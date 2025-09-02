$41.370.05
Supreme Court launches investigation against ex-President of Brazil Bolsonaro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Brazil's Supreme Court has launched an investigation against ex-President Jair Bolsonaro for an attempted coup in 2022. He is accused of conspiring against Lula da Silva and the vice-president, as well as damaging state property.

Supreme Court launches investigation against ex-President of Brazil Bolsonaro

On September 2, 2025, the Supreme Court of Brazil initiated a judicial investigation against former Brazilian President (2019-2023) Jair Bolsonaro. He is accused of attempting a coup d'état in 2022. The case against Bolsonaro could set a precedent for other politicians. Whether the politician will be sent to prison is still unclear, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

The essence of the accusations against Bolsonaro is that he allegedly stood behind a conspiracy against Lula da Silva, who was re-elected president of Brazil in the 2022 elections. Lula da Silva was president of the state in 2003-2011. In addition to seeking to kill Lula da Silva, according to the investigation, Bolsonaro also sought to kill Vice President Alexandre de Moraes.

In addition to the aforementioned accusations against Bolsonaro and his supporters, there is also damage to state property during the riots of January 8, 2023. We remind you that in July 2023, the Superior Electoral Court of Brazil deprived Bolsonaro of the right to run in elections until 2030. On August 4, 2025, Jair Bolsonaro was placed under house arrest.

The judicial investigation in the Supreme Court will last from September 2-12. Jair Bolsonaro is a friend of US President Donald Trump.

It was during Trump's first presidency that Brazil received the status of a major non-NATO ally (MNNA) in 2019.   

Recall

The Supreme Court of Brazil in August 2025 decided to place former President Jair Bolsonaro under house arrest. Control was strengthened. Bolsonaro is accused of organizing a conspiracy to seize power after losing the 2022 elections.

Yehor Brailian

