In the Mariupol district of Donetsk region, currently under Russian control, the Katerynivka quarry has ceased operations. The deposit, which previously supplied valuable raw materials to various regions of Ukraine, is now depleted. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, writes UNN.

Details

Near Mariupol, the Katerynivka quarry for the extraction of alkaline kaolin has finally ceased operations. The enterprise, which had been operating since 2003, extracted about 2 million tons of raw materials over two decades. Now, extraction has stopped due to the complete depletion of reserves, according to the Center for the Study of Occupation.

According to the Center for the Study of Occupation, over the years of occupation, kaolin was massively exported through the Mariupol port to Russia: to enterprises in the Voronezh and Rostov regions. Subsequently, it was used in the production of semi-acid refractories, faience, ceramics, paints, etc.

Now this resource is depleted. And with it — another piece of the industrial map of the region. Russian colonialism in all its vivid colors of looting - noted the Center for the Study of Occupation.

It is noted that the occupiers are massively looting the captured Ukrainian territories. In particular, they are exporting stolen grain from the captured Ukrainian territories, and scrap metal from the Mariupol plants "Azovstal" and Illich. To do this, they are improving infrastructure and using the capabilities of the Mariupol port.

In Mariupol, stray dogs attack people: Russian occupiers cannot solve the problem - city council