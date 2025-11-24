$42.270.11
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns details
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 21935 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
06:19 AM • 18681 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
06:00 AM • 20087 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 25887 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 31373 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 32938 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
November 23, 05:04 PM • 36136 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
November 23, 05:00 PM • 26974 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 22955 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
Publications
Exclusives
Facebook

Supplies depleted: occupiers closed Katerynivka quarry in Mariupol district

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1586 views

The Katerynivka quarry in the Mariupol district has ceased operations due to the complete depletion of alkaline kaolin reserves. During the years of occupation, kaolin was massively exported to Russia, where it was used in the production of refractories, faience, and ceramics.

Supplies depleted: occupiers closed Katerynivka quarry in Mariupol district

In the Mariupol district of Donetsk region, currently under Russian control, the Katerynivka quarry has ceased operations. The deposit, which previously supplied valuable raw materials to various regions of Ukraine, is now depleted. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, writes UNN.

Details

Near Mariupol, the Katerynivka quarry for the extraction of alkaline kaolin has finally ceased operations. The enterprise, which had been operating since 2003, extracted about 2 million tons of raw materials over two decades. Now, extraction has stopped due to the complete depletion of reserves, according to the Center for the Study of Occupation.

According to the Center for the Study of Occupation, over the years of occupation, kaolin was massively exported through the Mariupol port to Russia: to enterprises in the Voronezh and Rostov regions. Subsequently, it was used in the production of semi-acid refractories, faience, ceramics, paints, etc.

Now this resource is depleted. And with it — another piece of the industrial map of the region. Russian colonialism in all its vivid colors of looting

- noted the Center for the Study of Occupation.

It is noted that the occupiers are massively looting the captured Ukrainian territories. In particular, they are exporting stolen grain from the captured Ukrainian territories, and scrap metal from the Mariupol plants "Azovstal" and Illich. To do this, they are improving infrastructure and using the capabilities of the Mariupol port.

In Mariupol, stray dogs attack people: Russian occupiers cannot solve the problem - city council18.11.25, 16:50 • 12036 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Azovstal
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine