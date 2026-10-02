Sunny during the day, frost at night — what the weather will be like in Ukraine on October 3
Kyiv • UNN
On October 3, it will be dry, clear, and sunny in Ukraine. Frost is possible at night; temperatures will reach +17...+20°C during the day, and up to +23°C in Zakarpattia.
On Friday, October 3, dry, clear and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine. At night, frosts are possible in most regions, except the south, while daytime temperatures will generally range from +17° to +20°. This was reported by meteorologist Natalia Didenko, writes UNN.
Clear weather at night may cause frosts in most regions of Ukraine, except the southern part
During the daytime tomorrow, air temperatures will range from 17 to 20° above zero, and in Zakarpattia, from 20° - 23° above zero. Northeastern Ukraine will be cooler, at +14° +16°.
In Kyiv, the weather this coming weekend will be dry, clear and sunny, with the maximum air temperature in the capital expected to be around +18°.
According to preliminary forecasts, rain and colder weather are expected on October 9–10.
Up to +22° during the day, but with nighttime frosts — weather forecast for October 201.10.26, 16:36 • 4186 views