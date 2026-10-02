Sunny during the day, frost at night — what the weather will be like in Ukraine on October 3

On Friday, October 3, dry, clear and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine. At night, frosts are possible in most regions, except the south, while daytime temperatures will generally range from +17° to +20°. This was reported by meteorologist Natalia Didenko, writes UNN.

Clear weather at night may cause frosts in most regions of Ukraine, except the southern part - the statement says.

During the daytime tomorrow, air temperatures will range from 17 to 20° above zero, and in Zakarpattia, from 20° - 23° above zero. Northeastern Ukraine will be cooler, at +14° +16°.

In Kyiv, the weather this coming weekend will be dry, clear and sunny, with the maximum air temperature in the capital expected to be around +18°.

According to preliminary forecasts, rain and colder weather are expected on October 9–10.

Up to +22° during the day, but with nighttime frosts — weather forecast for October 2