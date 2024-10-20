Sun, warmth and fog: the weather forecaster gave a weather forecast for the next week
Kyiv • UNN
Sunny weather without precipitation but with fog is expected in Ukraine starting Monday. The temperature will rise to +14...+18°C, although frosts are still possible at night.
The anticyclone that has arrived in Ukraine will warm up the air temperature next week. Starting Monday, the weather will warm up, the weather will be sunny, but with fog. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, UNN writes.
"This is what the weather will be like in Ukraine in the near future - no rain, lots of sun, lots of fog. The heat will also increase next week," Didenko wrote on her Telegram channel.
The northwest wind will change to the southwest, and this new direction will scoop up and throw higher degrees from the south.
Most regions of Ukraine are expected to warm up to +14+18 degrees.
The forecaster noted that the nights will certainly be cold, with occasional frosts.
The probability of frost will decrease in the middle of the week.
No precipitation is expected in Kyiv tomorrow, October 21, and in the coming days.
On the night of October 21, it was 0+3 degrees, with frost in some places, and then a week later it was frost-free, although it was still fresh, +3+6 degrees.
On Monday afternoon, it will be +12+14 degrees in the capital, on Tuesday-Wednesday it will warm up to +16 degrees, and on Thursday-Friday +11+14 degrees.
According to weather forecasters, the next rains are expected to start on October 28.
This year's meteorological autumn in Kyiv came two weeks later than normal11.10.24, 16:45 • 16749 views