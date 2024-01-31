Sumy region: Fraudster, who extorted bribe from wife of prisoner of war, detained

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101389 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128055 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129396 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170933 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169042 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275086 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177762 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166994 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148711 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243902 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 106231 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101139 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 82460 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 79086 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 91454 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275091 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243906 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229152 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254602 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240517 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128066 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103527 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103682 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119997 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120417 views
Sumy region: Fraudster, who extorted bribe from wife of prisoner of war, detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27124 views

A fraudster who demanded a bribe of UAH 100,000 from the wife of a prisoner of war, promising to influence the priority inclusion of her husband in the list for the exchange of prisoners, was detained in Sumy region.

A fraudster who demanded a bribe from the wife of a prisoner of war was detained in Sumy region. The offender promised to influence the decision on the priority inclusion of the woman's husband in the exchange lists in exchange for 100 thousand hryvnias. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In Sumy region, law enforcement officers detained a 37-year-old local resident for extorting money from the wife of a prisoner of war, who, posing as a "colonel," promised to free her husband from captivity in exchange for money.

The defendant, using his status as an alleged military officer and private connections with officials involved in the search and exchange of prisoners of war, convinced the woman to transfer funds, which totaled UAH 70,000.

Finally, the attacker made new demands and demanded an additional UAH 30,000, promising that part of this amount would be used to "resolve the issue.

The offender was detained while transferring the money. It turned out that he was a sergeant of a military unit who did not return to his place of service after treatment.

Add

The man faces up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. The case is under investigation.

21.09.23, 00:50 • 211444 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarCrimes and emergencies
sumySums

Contact us about advertising