Sumy region: Fraudster, who extorted bribe from wife of prisoner of war, detained

A fraudster who demanded a bribe from the wife of a prisoner of war was detained in Sumy region. The offender promised to influence the decision on the priority inclusion of the woman's husband in the exchange lists in exchange for 100 thousand hryvnias. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

In Sumy region, law enforcement officers detained a 37-year-old local resident for extorting money from the wife of a prisoner of war, who, posing as a "colonel," promised to free her husband from captivity in exchange for money.

The defendant, using his status as an alleged military officer and private connections with officials involved in the search and exchange of prisoners of war, convinced the woman to transfer funds, which totaled UAH 70,000.

Finally, the attacker made new demands and demanded an additional UAH 30,000, promising that part of this amount would be used to "resolve the issue.

The offender was detained while transferring the money. It turned out that he was a sergeant of a military unit who did not return to his place of service after treatment.

The man faces up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. The case is under investigation.