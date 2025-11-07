Subsidies for the heating season recalculated: what you need to know

The amount of housing subsidies for the new heating season has been recalculated, the Pension Fund of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

The Pension Fund of Ukraine has recalculated the amounts of housing subsidies for the 2025-2026 heating season - reported the PFU.

All information regarding the accrued subsidy can be viewed in your personal account on the web portal of electronic services of the Pension Fund of Ukraine (https://portal.pfu.gov.ua) in the section "My Subsidy".

"The payment of housing subsidies for October was made in November," the report says.

The amount of housing subsidy for October, which was paid in November, as indicated, was calculated taking into account the service for heating the living premises (individual gas heating, electric heating, centralized heat supply) from the beginning of the heating season - from October 16 (16 days).

If you are eligible for a housing subsidy but have not applied for it, you can do so in one of the following ways:

online through the web portal of electronic services of the Pension Fund of Ukraine or the mobile application "Pension Fund of Ukraine";

in person, by contacting any service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine;

by mail to the address of the territorial body of the Fund.

If documents are submitted during the period until November 30 (inclusive), the subsidy is assigned from the beginning of the heating period; starting from December 1, it is assigned from the month in which the application was made.

