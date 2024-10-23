Students of the temporarily occupied Mariupol write obligatory “letters to soldiers” - Resistance
Kyiv • UNN
Schools in the temporarily occupied Mariupol have received a plan to write “letters to a soldier.” The students are forced to write messages of gratitude to the invaders for the “liberation”, which they then pass on to the Russian military.
Details
It is noted that, in addition to a certain number, such messages should contain words of gratitude to the invaders for "liberation" from a safe and peaceful life.
This forced action is dictated, and it is impossible to refuse to participate without risking sanctions. The students are forced to write letters, which are then handed over to the Russian military, presenting them as a "voluntary initiative." The whole activity is actively covered by Russian propagandists who try to create the impression of support from the local population. This process is aimed at strengthening control over the population and shaping the desired image for the outside world,
A similar campaign was held in schools in Kherson Oblast. Here, students wrote letters at the first lessons under the supervision of teachers.
