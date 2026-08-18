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Student deferments will be checked through registers: what is changing before September 1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38564 views

Starting September 1, students must confirm their eligibility for a deferment. It is important to check the data in the Unified State Electronic Database on Education (USEDE) to avoid the deferment being revoked.

Student deferments will be checked through registers: what is changing before September 1

In Ukraine, ahead of the start of the new academic year, the issue of deferments from mobilization for students has once again become relevant. Information is circulating online about the alleged introduction of stricter checks from September 1 and the possibility of canceling a deferment within seven days. However, some of these rules are not new and were already in effect.

UNN explains which students are entitled to a deferment, how it is confirmed, what role the Unified State Electronic Database on Education plays, and under what conditions a deferment may be canceled.

Which students are entitled to a deferment

The right to a deferment from conscription during mobilization is granted to students pursuing vocational, professional pre-higher and higher education who study full-time or under a dual form of study. At the same time, an important condition is the sequential progression of education. The next level of education must be higher than the one the person has already obtained.

For example, if a person enters a master's program after completing a bachelor's degree, the principle of sequential progression is maintained. However, enrolling in another bachelor's program after already obtaining a bachelor's degree does not, by itself, create the right to a student deferment.

In other words, the mere fact of enrolling at a university does not always guarantee the possibility of obtaining a deferment. The form of study and the previously obtained level of education are important.

For how long are students granted a deferment

A deferment for students is granted for one semester, but its duration may not exceed six months.

This rule is not a new provision that will take effect on September 1, 2026. The Ministry of Defense explained it previously as well. In practice, Ukrainian students must periodically confirm their right to a deferment in accordance with their current educational status.

After the period expires, the system must again determine whether the relevant grounds still exist. If up-to-date data is available in state registers, the deferment may be extended automatically.

Why students should check their information in the Unified State Electronic Database on Education

One of the key sources of information about education in Ukraine is the Unified State Electronic Database on Education. The database's data is used by systems to verify whether a person liable for military service is actually studying, in what form, at what level of education, and whether the sequential progression of their education is being observed.

Therefore, before the start of the new academic year, students should make sure that their educational information has been entered correctly. Errors or the absence of necessary information may result in the system being unable to automatically confirm the right to a deferment.

If the necessary information in the state registers is insufficient, the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center may notify the person liable for military service of the need to provide documents confirming the grounds.

When can a student lose a deferment

The right to a student deferment remains in effect only as long as the grounds provided by law exist.

In particular, those grounds may cease to exist if the student is expelled from the educational institution or switches from full-time or dual study to part-time study. A problem may also arise if it is established that the student is pursuing the same level of education again and the principle of sequential progression has not been observed.

It is the automatic exchange of data between state registers that makes it possible to identify such changes without having to wait for the person to contact the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center personally.

At the same time, academic breaks or the completion of the academic year do not, by themselves, mean the loss of the right to a deferment if the student continues their studies and their status remains unchanged.

Can a deferment really be canceled within seven days

Current legislation provides for a seven-day period for canceling a deferment if the relevant authorities have previously established that there are no longer any legal grounds for it. Following the amendments introduced by the Cabinet of Ministers in July 2026, this means seven calendar days from the moment the relevant circumstances are established.

However, this does not mean that from September 1 all student deferments will automatically undergo a separate seven-day review. This mechanism is applied when the system or the relevant authorities have established that the grounds no longer exist.

It is also stipulated that applications for granting or renewing a deferment will be considered within seven business days. If additional information must be obtained from government authorities for verification, the period may be extended to 15 business days.

Can a student with a deferment be sent for a military medical examination?

While a conscript liable for military service has a lawful deferment, they generally should not be sent for a military medical commission examination.

However, there are exceptions. In particular, a military medical commission examination may be required when entering military service under contract, in cases where a person must undergo a repeat medical examination предусмотрed by law, or if the person liable for military service personally wishes to undergo such an examination.

The same principle applies when considering an application to arrange or renew a deferment: until a decision is made, the person is generally not sent for a medical examination.

Student deferment: why the “rules of the game” changed in 2026

In July, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No. 978, which changed the procedure for arranging, verifying and renewing deferments. The document entered into force on July 31.

The main focus of the changes is the more active use of state registers and automated verification of eligibility grounds.

In addition, it became possible to renew an existing deferment if a person liable for military service acquired another lawful ground for a deferment. The previous deferment remains valid while the application is being considered. If the new ground is confirmed, the previous deferment terminates after the relevant data are entered into the register.

Lawyers who work specifically on the issue of deferments from mobilization are currently unanimous: it is incorrect to say that separate strict checks of students were introduced specifically from September 1, 2026. A significant portion of the rules, including the six-month deferment period, the requirement regarding the sequence of education, and the possibility of canceling it after the grounds are lost, was already in effect earlier.

For students, before the new semester the main thing is to check that information about their studies in ЄДЕБО is up to date and to ensure that deferment data are correctly reflected in state systems.

We remind you

As UNN reported, from September 1, 2026, the salary requirement for reserved employees in Ukraine will increase to three minimum salaries. Part-time employees and persons with another deferment will be counted at only one place of employment.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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