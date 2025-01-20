Strong winds may return to Los Angeles: what will happen to wildfires

In the state of California, powerful winds are expected to return to the Los Angeles area, where large-scale wildfires are continuing. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

According to weather forecasters, the weather conditions will deteriorate significantly on Monday.

During peak periods, wind speeds can reach 130 km/h. The situation is further complicated by extremely low humidity, which contributes to the rapid spread of the fire.

The wildfires, which have not yet been fully brought under control, have already claimed the lives of 27 people. In the western parts of Los Angeles, residents of some neighborhoods that had previously been evacuated were allowed to return home over the weekend. However, the weather forecast indicates that new gusts of wind may once again endanger the lives and property of local residents.

Rescuers continue to fight the flames, warning that evacuation measures may be returned if the situation worsens.

